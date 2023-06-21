We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: How conspiracy theorists are pushing old videos to stoke fears of a U.S. military coup, a movie theater worker going viral for sharing the horrors of working at a cinema, how a TikTok filter showing what your future child would look like is going viral, and a woman who posted about messages she received with someone who found her on Bumble—even though they never matched.

After that, our Culture Reporter Michelle has a “Now Streaming” column for you.

Conspiracy theorists for the past week have been suggesting across social media that the U.S. military has been deployed domestically. It hasn’t.

A worker posted a clip that recently went viral, showcasing just how much some guests blatantly disregard hygiene and common decency when going to the movies.

This future baby filter is going viral on TikTok

Have you ever wondered what your future child will look like? A trending TikTok CapCut filter that shows you a baby using photos of two people is here to satisfy your curiosity.

A woman shared screenshots and screen recordings of a series of Facebook messages and voice memos she received from a man she didn’t know who had seen her—but not matched with her—on Bumble.

By Michelle Jaworski

‘The Perfect Find’ and the argument for more rom-coms

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Culture Reporters Audra Schroeder and Michelle Jaworski review or analyze the latest streaming content in their "Now Streaming" column.

🍔 People are clowning McDonald’s for the employment poster it put up that features an unhappy worker.

🍴 These customers got back at a restaurant that was going to charge them an extra $5 to split a plate.

🏨 A hotel worker went viral after venting about why third-party booking websites “suck.”

🪑 You never know what you’ll find on Facebook Marketplace. For example, this woman says she accidentally bought a stolen McDonald’s chair after she spotted one like the one she bought in a local restaurant.

🎧 From our friends at Passionfruit, the Daily Dot’s creator-centric newsletter: “Can headphones dent your head?”

🦈 Heading to the beach this summer? Think again. These shark movies may make you want to stay on dry land.*

🎞️ We reviewed the new Disney+ documentary Stan Lee. You can check out what we thought about it here.

💼 A TikToker called out companies who state they want entry-level employees yet ask for nearly a decade of experience in the job description.

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: How a Sims 2 fan forum became anunwitting safe space for queer creatives.

TikToker Meg (@megancahalan) learned first-hand about what happens when you try to use a family member’s Costco card at the warehouse club.

She recently posted about her experience in a viral clip that’s garnered over 614,000 views on the popular social media platform.

Meg writes in a text overlay on the video, “pov you got into costco with your moms costco card but had to buy your own in order to exit costco.”

Apparently, the TikToker thought she came up with a membership hack when she grabbed her mom’s card to go shopping at the store — only to be told by an employee that she would need her own membership to pay for the items in her cart.

