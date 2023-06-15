‘Costco is so strict for what’: Shopper has to buy Costco card in the store just so she can exit after getting in with mom’s card

TikToker Meg (@megancahalan) learned first-hand about what happens when you try to use a family member’s Costco card at the warehouse club.

She recently posted about her experience in a viral clip that’s garnered over 614,000 views on the popular social media platform.

Meg writes in a text overlay on the video, “pov you got into costco with your moms costco card but had to buy your own in order to exit costco.”

Apparently, the TikToker thought she came up with a membership hack when she grabbed her mom’s card to go shopping at the store — only to be told by an employee that she would need her own membership to pay for the items in her cart.

In the clip, Meg first shows the picture on her mother’s membership card. The camera then cuts to Meg showing off the back of a new card, which has a picture of her boyfriend’s face. She then pans the camera up to reveal the same mustached man, wearing the same clothing as he was in the membership card’s photo.

They proceed to scan their items at a self-checkout kiosk before the video cuts out.

Meg also wrote in a caption for the video, “costco is so strict for what.”

The video resonated with a number of viewers who took to the comments.

One person claimed that the Costco location they shop at isn’t as stringent when it comes to policing folks’ memberships. “My Costco never checks lmao they scan and that’s it,” they wrote.

Someone else said that the strict membership checking policy is the reason they prefer to shop at Sam’s Club instead. “This is why I like sams better there’s never anyone at the door and the self checkout people aren’t nosey like at Costco.”

Many viewers also shared stories of their own experiences of being subjected to Costco’s strict membership checks.

“I remember using my moms and the lady let me go to self checkout and then when i mentioned it was my mom she flipped like what?” one recalled.

Another remarked, “I remember trying to use my moms, while I still lived at home, no idea I couldn’t use it. Had to leave my entire cart at checkout.”

One TikTok user claimed the checks are a result of a newly launched corporate initiative at Costco. “New corporate roll out started Monday and they’re cracking down on membership sharing. Checking pictures at self checkout and everywhere. Such bs!”

However, one person shared a hack that they use. “‘My mom is in the bathroom’ works every time,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Costco and Meg via email for further information.