‘I always wondered where they were from’: Woman says she accidentally bought stolen McDonald’s chairs off Facebook Marketplace

You never know what you’ll find on Facebook Marketplace. In recent years, the service has become the go-to destination for those who want to sell goods locally, and while the service is still plagued with issues like scams and sketchy furniture, it can still provide shoppers with a place to find goods they wouldn’t be able to discover elsewhere.

TikTok user Mar (@martressler) believed that she had made one of those discoveries after she purchased several chairs from a seller on the platform three years ago. Although she noted some red flags with the seller—he deleted his account right after the sale—she still enjoyed the chairs and their modern design.

That is—until she recently went to a local McDonald’s.

“I always wondered where they were from,” she says in a video that now has over 108,000 views. “This is what I saw last night in a south Georgia McDonald’s.”

The video then shows the exact same chairs in the McDonald’s location.

“It’s identical,” she says. “Those are stolen McDonald’s chairs.”

At the end of the video, Mar jokes that she plans to return them to McDonald’s. She also added that she originally paid $100 for 4 chairs in the comments.

Commenters were quick to give plausible explanations for how Mar came to acquire such chairs.

“There’s a resale place near me that sells closed or remodel tossed furniture from businesses. My old boss has Ruby Tuesday’s stools,” offered a commenter.

“Lol they at ikea as well,” claimed another. “I had them in college.”

The chairs can be purchased from the wholesale site AliBaba as well for a price of $20 to $40 per chair, depending on the order size.

That said, most users accepted the story that Mar had accidentally harbored stolen goods. These users proceeded to offer the TikToker advice on what to do with them.

“Girl keep the chair. I’m sure they have a budget for things like that…plus you paid for them,” wrote a user.

“You better keep these chairs,” echoed another. “You paid for them. They are yours now.”

The Daily Dot reached out to McDonald’s via email and Mar via TikTok comment.