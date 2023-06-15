“He staring at you like ‘don’t put that application in'”: McDonald’s employment poster features photo of unhappy worker

TikTokers are clowning McDonald’s for the employment poster it put up that features an unhappy worker.

In the viral video, Alex (@alexnuusila) appears to be sitting in his car while waiting in line to order from the McDonald’s drive-thru. He starts recording when he notices a not-too-flattering job advertisement for Mickey D’s.

“If you want to entice someone to come work for you, make it look like your job is a happy place to work at,” he says in the clip.

He proceeds to Zoom in on the poster that reads, “Your career starts here,” and advertises several benefits, including a flexible schedule, free telehealth, and weekly pay. The ad also states that they pay up to $14 an hour, and the smaller text appears to show up to $18 an hour for managers.

But the star of the video and the job ad, at least from Alex’s perspective, is the employee photo that features a man sitting with his arms crossed and staring into the camera with a deadpan expression.

Alex keeps zooming in on the man, who, frankly, looks over it.

The TikTok has nearly 200,000 views and more than 700 comments.

In the comments section, Alex joked that the man looks like he found out that they’re offering new employees higher pay than what he’s making.

“Nah see I respect the honesty,” the most popular comment read.

Others popped off jokes in the comments.

“He staring at you like “don’t put that application in,” a commenter wrote.

“He looks so thrilled to be working at his dream job,” another said.

“Not luvin’ it,” a third quipped.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alex via TikTok comment and to McDonald’s via email.