‘Rating babies is crazy’: This future baby filter is going viral on TikTok

Have you ever wondered what your future child will look like? A trending TikTok CapCut filter that shows you a baby using photos of two people is here to satisfy your curiosity.

“Tried a filter to see what our future kids will look like,” TikToker @hazel.swishasweet wrote in her March 24 video, which has 1.7 million views. It was captioned “Baby Fever to the max now.” Since then, there has an been uptick in users trying out the trend.

Using AI, the filter helps to predict the face of your baby as long as you provide adequate photos of you and your future ‘baby mama’ or ‘baby daddy’. The filter adds to the long list of AI art that is trending on social media.

“I’m having a hard time believing these are real lol,” a user commented on @diamondg_‘s video. The video shows the creator’s shock at how similar the AI baby looked compared to her actual son. Uploaded on June 7, the post has 2.7 million views.

Other creators, like the one below, have taken the trend to rate the potential compatibility of exes—revealing some trivial biases.

“That’s crazy I thought the second baby was the cutest,” a comment notes in @sydsoshiesty‘s video. Posted on June 15, the video has 10.5 million views.

“This was actually hysterical,” a user concluded.