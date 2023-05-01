We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.



Our top stories today are about: A truly disgusting discovery in a McDonald’s order, why crypto wants to get into AI even if it can’t explain how, a airport ramp agent declaring his job the “easiest job in the world,” and how Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) shaking his head has become a popular GIF online.

After that, our Tech Reporter Mikael has his weekly “One Dumb Conspiracy” column.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A McDonald’s customer is going viral for sharing how she allegedly discovered a “blood droplet” in her McMuffin.

➤ READ MORE

What happens when AI meets crypto? It’s unclear.

➤ READ MORE

In a viral video, an airport ramp agent highlighted the perks of his job, including salary and qualifying for free flights—calling it the “easiest job in the world.”

➤ READ MORE

The clip has become a popular GIF online.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

📲 Better living through tech

💰 SPONSORED

Freedom for them, peace of mind for you

Dogs were meant to roam. SpotOn lets them do just that with the world’s most innovative dog fence. Featuring their patented True Location™ GPS technology, SpotOn fences allow dogs to explore while keeping them safe. Reliable, flexible, and easy to use, SpotOn lets your pup experience life unleashed.

LEARN MORE

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

No, a naked man held by the Royal family didn’t escape Buckingham Palace

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🐶 A pet owner mocked tipping culture by asking for a tip when a stranger pets her dog. Her video has racked up more than 1.1 million views.

🚢 A Margaritaville at Sea Paradise passenger claimed the cruise ship tried to charge her $500 for a makeup stain and then threatened to arrest her when she refused to authorize the charge.

🍕 Viewers of a recent viral video are defending a guest who was previously called out for only bringing 1 pizza to a 30-person potluck.

🧹 This Dollar Tree worker is getting a lot of attention online after she showed all of the things she has to clean because she was the only member of her department.

📹 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s how local governments are surveilling their workers.

💰 A customer actually made money in the McDonald’s drive-thru after a worker gave her a rare coin in change.

🍝 Uncertainty around who pays the bill at the end of a date can make for a pretty uncomfortable situation.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

A TikToker recently documented a day in which she tried to game the system at Amazon—only to find out that it didn’t work out the way she hoped.

The video, uploaded by Emily Cason (@_emilycason), has more than 37,200 views. In it, Cason talked at length about her attempt to evade her shift as an Amazon delivery driver.

Cason then explained the “hack” she learned in order to supposedly earn easy money from Amazon. “I heard that if you wait until the very last fuckin’ minute, you might get like a not-so-hard shift.”

That wasn’t the case for Cason, however.

🎶 Now Playing: “Hard Times” by These Streets, Mugshot, Maya Over Eyes 🎶