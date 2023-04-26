‘Do you mind answering this question real quick?’: Pet owner mocks tipping culture by asking for tip when stranger pets dog

Since the pandemic, we’ve all noticed the pervasive use of digital kiosks asking for tips on the most mundane items. To-go orders, quick cups of coffee, and services that were once free of America’s tipping culture have suddenly become part of the gratuity-subsidized workforce. In a world of rising costs and inflation, this shift has become something that can reshape how people spend their money.

A video by Moochie Moo (@goodboyralphh)—which has over 1.1 million views—poked fun at the newest shift in America’s tipping culture. Her seven-second clip showed a girl walking up to another girl at a park.

“Your dog is so cute, do you mind if I pet him?” the first girl asked as she walked over to the dog and knelt down to pet him.

“Of course,” the dog owner responded. But as the other girl pet the fluffy pooch, the dog owner held out her phone, which revealed a familiar tip screen and question: ‘Leave a tip?’

Some commenters were quick to point out that it’d be impossible to leave a tip since there was no fee charged.

“What’s 15% of $0.00?” one commenter quipped.

Many dog owners, however, responded positively—noting that even if the video was meant in jest, it might not be a bad idea.

“NEED TO IMPLEMENT,” wrote one viewer.

“Maybe we should start doing that tho,” said another.

“Omfg need to do this,” a third person commented.

Viewers also seemed to agree that modern tipping culture has grown out of control. According to CNN, approximately 48% of fast food and coffee shop purchases included a tip during the last quarter of 2022. This number is up 11% from pre-pandemic levels.

“Here in Canada it starts at 25% now!!” one viewer lamented.

“Tipping is out of control. They ask for tips at potbelly now. Like what?” said another viewer.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Moochie Moo via email.