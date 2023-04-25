A Margaritaville at Sea Paradise passenger claimed the cruise ship tried to charge her $500 for a makeup stain and then threatened to arrest her when she refused to authorize the charge.

In a video that garnered over 600,000 views, TikTok user Nasheka (@nana_sheka) filmed a worker on the cruise ship flipping through a packet of papers. In the caption of the video, she implied he was flipping through the cruise ship’s policy. “When Jorge from Margaritaville Cruise said they would have us arrested because we refused to sign that we were authorizing them to charge us a $500 bill for a makeup stain that I used makeup remover to clean,” the text overlay on the video reads.

There is not much other context in the video. However, in a follow-up Nasheka filmed herself using makeup remover to lift the stain and a handheld fan to dry the spot.

“That is how they make their money!” Nasheka claimed in the caption of first video.

@nana_sheka He went for the policy and we are that up too! That is how they make their money! ♬ original sound – KingNealo🇬🇾

According to Margaritaville at Sea’s terms and conditions, “Guest and Cruise Party are liable for any damage caused whatsoever of any kind to Margaritaville at Sea’s property, including the Vessel, ports of call, and/or the Cruise Terminal premises. Margaritaville at Sea reserves the right to charge Guest and/or the Cruise Party the cost of rectifying such damage by retaining Guest’s and/or Cruise Party’s credit card and/or debit card details as presented at registration and Guest and/or Cruise Party hereby authorizes Margaritaville at Sea to charge Guest’s and/or Cruise Party’s credit or debit card in such amounts as it shall in its sole discretion deem necessary to compensate or make good the cost or expenses incurred or suffered by Margaritaville at Sea as a result of the damage.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Nasheka and Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.

According to Yahoo, Margaritaville at Sea is one of the more affordable cruise lines as interior cabins start at $100 per person. After many viewers blamed Nasheka for choosing Margaritaville at Sea Paradise as her cruise line of choice, Nasheka clarified she only saw negative reviews after booking her cruise. Viewers also questioned how the workers saw the makeup stain if she cleaned it herself. Nasheka also clarified that the workers informed her about the stain first, claimed it was “irremovable,” and said they “tried everything possible” to remove it. “I was simply showing them it can be remove. Charge me a cleaning fee don’t gaslight me,” Nasheka said.