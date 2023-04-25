‘That just paid for my meal’: Customer makes $20 at McDonald’s after given rare coin in change 

A customer actually made money in the McDonald’s drive-thru after a worker gave her a rare coin in change.

In a video, a woman showed her McDonald’s receipt and the change she received, which included two quarters. “Do you see here? This is a 2020 coin. But even better yet, it’s a West Point,” the woman said in the video, pointing to one of the quarters.

Popular TikToker and coin aficionado, Eric Miller (@thecoinchannel), who has over 4.6 million followers, shared a portion of the video on April 21 and confirmed the value of the coin. It’s unclear what the McDonald’s customer’s username is, but his video was viewed over 2 million times.

“That 2020 with that ‘W’ mint mark right there sells for anywhere from $20 all the way up to $30, just like that. So you just made like $20 at McDonald’s,” Miller said in the video.

In April 2019, the United States Mint began its release of coins with West Point mint marks, designed to encourage coin-collecting. In the video, Miller showed other coin designs that could be sold for a similar value. These designs included the Lowell National Historic Park, American Memorial Park, War in the Pacific National Historic Park, San Antonio Mission National Historical Park, and the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness from 2019.

“All it needs is this ‘W’ mint mark,” Miller emphasized.

Many commenters revealed that they possessed at least one quarter with a 2020 design, including a bat, which Miller highlighted in the video as one of the collector’s coins. Some said they weren’t aware of its value. “Not me using the bat one in my apartment laundry,” one user shared.

“I had so many bat quarters, used them for laundry,” another TikToker, Jennessa (applesauce4206), wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Miller via TikTok direct message.