‘Is we going half or, um, you tryna come over afterwards?’: Man on date asks woman to split $72 check at Longhorn Steakhouse

Uncertainty around who pays the bill at the end of a date can make for a pretty uncomfortable situation. But one woman had an extremely awkward—if not frightening—encounter with a man who gave her the option between splitting the cost or going home with him.

In a now-viral video with over 300,000 views, user Jenna Lee (@ruffdays7) recorded the end of a dinner date with a man who propositioned her over a $72 bill at Longhorn Steakhouse.

“This guy asked me to dinner and had the nerve to ask me if I was going half,” the text-to-voice narrator read while the TikToker recorded her dinner plate.

In the background, the man’s voice is heard singing “oh my God” as he receives the bill. Apparently the date cost more than he anticipated, and he wanted to make clear that he would only pay if Lee went home with him.

“This bill is 72 dollars,” he said. “Is we going half or, um, you tryna come over afterwards?”

Many took to the comments section to express outrage over the his behavior. Some even offered etiquette tips for daters.

“He wanted her to pay $36 OR give him some [cat emoji],” one user commented.

“Did he say $72.00??” another user wrote. “I’m embarrassed for him.”

“If you ask someone out … YOU PAY!!” a third viewer warned.

