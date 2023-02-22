We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: How a video explaining how to make air fryer cookies has become a viral sensation, a student detailing how their university went after them over a 1 cent balance, comedian Jim Carrey threatening a YouTuber with a lawsuit for falsely tying him to Jeffrey Epstein, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene accidentally calling for her own state to be kicked out of the U.S.



After that, we’ve got our weekly “Now Streaming” column from our Culture Reporter Michelle.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

One woman’s attempt to make cookies in an air fryer did not go as planned and has become a viral sensation.

➤ READ MORE

In a viral video, a student shared her frustration after receiving an email from Washington State University’s bursar’s office about an outstanding balance on her account. It was just one penny.

➤ READ MORE

🎬 ENTERTAINMENT

Jim Carrey threatens YouTuber with lawsuit for falsely tying him to Jeffrey Epstein

The comedian’s name has appeared on fake versions of Epstein’s flight logs.

➤ READ MORE

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has finally had enough of America.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

📲 Better living through self-care

💰 SPONSORED

Make memories with yourself

Level up your alone time and go on a solo adventure! No more forgettable nights on the couch rewatching the same show for the millionth time. Made for the nights to yourself, The Adventure Challenge Solo Edition is designed to turn your ordinary nights to yourself into an extraordinary memory—and with the Signature Camera, you’ll even be able to create a keepsake to look back. Get 30% off when you order yours today.

TAKE THE CHALLENGE

📺 Now Streaming

By Michelle Jaworski

‘The Woman King’ is the latest movie to get the Netflix bump

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Culture Reporters Audra Schroeder and Michelle Jaworski review or analyze the latest streaming content in their “Now Streaming” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🛒 A Target shopper shared a hack to saving money when paying at self-checkout.

👽 People are pissed President Joe Biden didn’t admit the U.S. found aliens during a recent speech about the various unidentified flying objects that have been shot down.

💄 Employees at an Ulta store in Atlanta allegedly wrote “stolen from Ulta” on tester perfume bottles to prevent theft from the store.

🥕 An Instacart customer said she will never use the online grocery service again after she was charged $7.82 more than the listed price for a whole chicken.

☕ Starbucks may have recently changed the cups it uses, and one TikToker couldn’t believe the eco-friendliness of the change.

👀 A worker shared on TikTok how she was essentially catfished by her employer.

📜 From the Daily Dot archive: Is your kid attending funerals on Roblox?

💼 A TikTok video showing an interaction between a manager and an employee is getting pushback on the platform after people called it “strange.”

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

This TikToker is going viral for revealing the truth behind the fries at Five Guys.

In a viral video, the user explains how he used to work at the chain and his manger told him never to be “stingy” with how many fries they would put into a bag.

When he questioned why they didn’t just give the customer a bigger container, the manager explained the company’s fries strategy.

🎶 Now Playing: “Succession Main Title” by Nicholas Britell 🎶