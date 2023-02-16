‘It caught me off guard’: Starbucks serves in-store customers their drinks in glass cups

Starbucks may have recently changed the cups it uses, and one TikToker couldn’t believe the eco-friendliness of the change.

The TikToker, known as Indigo (@moondripcafe), posted a recording of her drink from her recent Starbucks trip with the simple on-screen text, “@arseniothedailydot-comstarbucks ???”

In the video, which was viewed over 120,000 times, Indigo is seated inside a Starbucks cafe with two drinks on her table. Both of the drinks are in reusable glasses that appear to be made of glass or plastic that’s supposed to resemble glass. Her food items were also served on reusable plates.

“Tbh I love them and I love the eco-friendliness of it but it caught me off guard,” Indigo wrote in her video’s caption.

Despite the TikToker’s shock at the reusable items, some viewers insisted that Starbucks has always used reusable dishes for dine-in orders.

“Yep! Its back! If you say “for here” its made in a cup to drink in store. It went away during covid due to policies. But starbucks has always had it!” one viewer commented.

“I love making ‘for here’ drinks so much,” another viewer, presumably a Starbucks barista, wrote. In reply to their comment, Indigo wrote back, “I worked at a Starbucks and go to one almost weekly to sit/snack and I’ve NEVER seen these before.”

Some viewers agreed with the creator, saying they had never seen Starbucks’ reusable dishes, either.

“I work at a starbucks and i’ve never seen this :0 we do have the same plates too,” one user said.

Others commented that the reusable cups are “cute,” while some baristas complained about the extra time it takes to wash reusable dishes.

“As a sbux barista I think this is so cute but I really don’t want to do more dishes. I already do them for hours during preclose,” one barista commented.

For its part, Starbucks has rolled out a number of initiatives—like implementing strawless lids and making oat milk available throughout the U.S.—”in support of the company’s goal to reduce waste by 50 percent by 2030,” according to the company’s timeline of said initiatives. So it wouldn’t be all that surprising if the “for here” reusable cups are also part of its goal to go greener.

The Daily Dot reached out to Indigo via TikTok comment and to Starbucks via email.