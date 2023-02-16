Ulta customer holding perfume tester bottle with 'STOLEN FROM ULTA!' written in marker on it with caption 'ATL Ulta is NOT PLAYING WITH YALL' (l) Ulta building with sign (c) Ulta customer holding perfume tester bottle with 'STOLEN FROM ULTA!' written in marker on it with caption 'ATL Ulta is NOT PLAYING WITH YALL' (r)

‘Who’s that going to stop?’: Ulta employees write ‘stolen’ on tester perfume bottles to prevent theft

'Now it’s like a trophy!'

Posted on Feb 16, 2023

Employees at an Ulta store in Atlanta allegedly wrote “stolen from Ulta” on tester perfume bottles to prevent theft from the store.

In a TikTok posted by Lilyan (@imlilyan) on Feb. 5, the TikToker shows multiple tester perfume bottles on display at an Ulta location in Atlanta inscribed “stolen from Ulta” in red letters.

On Thursday, Lilyan’s video had almost 4 million views. The Daily Dot reached out to Ulta.

@imlilyan theyre so real for this. #notheifs #borrowingitems #perfume #ulta #atl #retailproblems #nottoday #dontplay #atlantageorgia ♬ Dont play with it x candy shop – Hunny Bee 😈

Commenters, however, said that marked-up tester bottles wouldn’t deter anyone from stealing.

“Like stolen from Ulta written on it is gonna stop the perfume from working or something,” @alexiswright284 commented.

“Who’s that going to stop?” @keelyboker23 wrote.

Others joked about the markings on the perfume bottles.

“It’s just autographed now!” @kailynn3000 commented. “Limited edition.”

“Now it’s like a trophy!” @vicsacrybaby wrote.

A commenter that identified themselves as an Ulta employee chimed in in a comment, saying that “most people mass steal perfume to sell them.” So, the “stolen from Ulta” tries to people from buying stolen perfume bottles from those who resell them.

In January, a video showing an Ulta being robbed while employees watched went viral on TikTok. Gucci perfume bottles were one of the many items seen being thieved in the video.

*First Published: Feb 16, 2023, 3:20 pm CST

