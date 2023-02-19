‘At that point just eat the cookie dough instead’: Woman tries making cookies in an air fryer—TikTokers think it’s a fail

Air fryers have become increasingly popular due to their ability to cook food quickly and efficiently. However, one woman’s attempt to make cookies in an air fryer did not go as planned and has become a viral sensation.

TikTok user Sofia (@brazilianfoodie) posted a video in which she added cookie dough to the air fryer. She wrote in the overlay text that making cookies in the air fryer “takes only 2 minutes instead of the usual 30 minutes” in the oven.

In the video, Sofia takes out the cookie dough from the air fryer, which had a light brown crust but still appeared completely raw inside when she ran a spoon through it.

With over 308,000 views as of Sunday, the video quickly became popular, prompting users to flock to the comments section to voice their opinions. Many users found the video amusing and took the opportunity to poke fun at the TikToker.

Some users commented on the appearance of the cookies, with one user pointing out that they “don’t even look cooked on the inside.”

Another user remarked that “those don’t look like cookies lol,” while another coined the hilarious term “uncookies” to describe their uncooked appearance.

An additional commenter jokingly declared, “Revoking ur air fryer privileges.”

In addition to the comments about the appearance of the cookies, some users were confused about the claim that cookies typically take 30 minutes to cook in the oven. One user wrote, “Since when does it take 30 minutes to make cookies? I think yours are burnt or your oven is broken.”

Despite all the jokes, Sofia still maintains that the two-minute cookies ended up tasting delicious. When asked about the taste, Sofia responded “It was so good.” She also claims that while the cookies may be raw, “You can eat Pillsbury raw so It’s ok.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sofia via email.