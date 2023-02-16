‘Had a good chat with the CEO about it’: Worker accidentally applies for her own job after her company tried to hire under different name

A worker shared on TikTok how she was essentially catfished by her employer.

Canadian-based real estate agent Rachel McIlravey (@rachelmcilravey) used the trending audio “I tried not to kill myself” to share how accidentally applied for her own job. The audio is being used by TikTokers to share regrettable, embarrassing moments.

“When I accidentally applied for my job because the company I work at was hiring under a different company name,” the text overlay of McIlravey’s video, viewed over 680,000 times, reads. In the caption, McIlravey revealed what the fallout of her application was. “Had a good chat with the CEO about it,” she said.

Viewers criticized McIlravey’s former employer for seemingly reprimanding her for looking elsewhere and misrepresenting the role. “Honestly the audacity of employers to assume their employees aren’t open to a better opportunity while simultaneously refusing to pay them properly,” one of the top comments reads.

“The fact that the job sounded good enough that you wanted it,” user @staaacia10 pointed out.

“Definitely got catfished lol. I told them at least their ad was compelling,” McIlravey quipped in response.

At the request of viewers, McIlravey eventually posted a follow-up, in which she reveals she wasn’t expecting her TikTok to “blow up.” She said a lot of viewers told her the same thing happened to them. “I’m really glad that I’m not alone in this,” she says before diving into the details.

She says the company she worked for at the time was looking to expand and rebranded but failed to tell employees about its expansion plans. “When I saw this job, it had a better pay and the job sounded great—like what I wanted to do—so that’s why I applied for it.”

She says the workplace had a “very toxic work environment,” and it had a high turnover rate. She said workers’ actual roles usually didn’t match their job description—hence why the job listing seemed so appealing to her.

She says the CEO told her the hiring team advised her to fire McIlravey. McIlravey says she used that as an opportunity to talk with the CEO about the work environment that the CEO, herself, allegedly helped perpetuate and explained that she needed to do what was best for herself by keeping her options open. “They needed me, so they couldn’t fire me,” McIlravey says. “And then I eventually left on my own.”

McIlravey’s initial video unlocked a fear for many who are seeking another job while currently employed. McIlravey included some advice for them in her follow-up, urging them to learn from her mistakes. “I should’ve done more research into the company, but I didn’t, so if anyone’s nervous, research whatever company you’re applying for,” she says.

