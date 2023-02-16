‘They charged me $19.72’: Customer says she’s quitting Instacart after being upcharged for chicken

An Instacart customer said she will never use the online grocery service again after she was charged $7.82 more than the listed price for a whole chicken.

Annapolis, Md.-based author and producer Sarah Stusek (@sarahshooots), who has nearly 100,000 followers, said in a viral TikTok posted on Feb. 6 that she was aware that Instacart often “posts higher prices on their app than what is actually in the store.”

“But this is ridiculous. I didn’t really get that many things. They all fit into one bag. Before taxes, fees, tip, everything, they charged me $20 more than the actual receipt,” Stusek said in the video, holding a Wegmans receipt up to the camera.

One of those items was a whole chicken. Poultry prices in the U.S. increased by 14.6% in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service. Prices are expected to continue rising in 2023, though at a slower rate. Stusek said the “actual price” for the chicken was $11.90 but that, in the end, she was charged $19.72.

“Done,” she said, ending her video.

Stusek’s video was viewed nearly 40,000 times. Some users shared their own experiences with Instacart prices.

“My husband and I were both so sick with two sick kids and I ordered toilet paper, a heating pad and ibuprofen for $60. It was insane,” user Megan (@meggnicc) wrote.

“Is that Wegmans? ‘Cause yeah, my bill would be like $40 minimum more. It was cheaper for me to Uber to the store and go myself lol,” another user said.

Other users criticized Stusek for complaining about the cost of her order, arguing Instacart customers are “paying for convenience.”

“People really think you can pay someone $10 to shop and deliver groceries and that there aren’t other fees snuck in. Come on,” one user commented.

Instacart shoppers expressed confusion over how Stusek was able to keep her receipt.

“I started shopping for Instacart and I always look at the price on their order compared to in store cost. Also, shoppers are supposed to keep receipts,” user Anne55 (@anne555551) wrote.

“We’re not allowed to give y’all the receipts lol,” user Brooke (@bee22022) said.

One user asked Stusek not to report that she had received her receipt with her order. “The driver can be terminated because we are not supposed to give customers receipts!” they wrote.

“Yeah, someone most likely got fired today for giving you that receipt,” another speculated.

The Daily Dot reached out to Stusek via Instagram direct message.