We’ve made it to the middle of the week. To help you get through it, our top stories today are about: A bizarre Amazon order mix-up that has gone viral, a look at the latest episode of The Last of Us, how Republicans are continuing to smear Biden’s FCC nominee, and an epic McDonald’s order fail.

After that, our Senior Culture Reporter Audra has her “Now Streaming” column and it is about Skinamarink.

👀 VIRAL

Customer says Amazon sent her a vibrator instead of the desk she ordered

A user on TikTok has gone viral after sharing a story of an Amazon ordering experience gone awry.

The Last of Us handily proved it could tug at our collective heartstrings in its first three episodes.

🌐 INTERNET RIGHTS

Republicans use OnlyFans to try and sink Gigi Sohn’s FCC nomination

Gigi Sohn, a renowned digital rights advocate and President Joe Biden’s pick to fill the final seat on the FCC, is facing a new set of attacks from the right.

A TikToker expressed dismay at a McDonald’s order fail in a viral video.

📲 Still watching

📺 Now Streaming

By Audra Schroeder

Viral horror hit ‘Skinamarink’ came from the internet

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🛒 An unsubstantiated claim that Walmart is charging customers $7 to use baskets has drawn nearly 200,000 views on TikTok, where viewers are in disbelief of the claim.

😡 A user went viral after posting about a new job that she “hated” so much she immediately quit and went back to her old position.

💼 A worker went viral on TikTok after exposing her former boss’ attempt to fire her without approval from upper management.

💄 This video showing a cosmetics section at a big box store being completely barricaded has gone viral online, with more than 679,000 views.

☕ Have you ever wondered how McDonald’s makes its iced caramel macchiato?

🍴 A server is going viral for warning viewers not to work for family-owned restaurants.

🥬 TikTok is roasting a Whole Foods customer who complained about the inflation rate jacking up the price of his shopping bill.

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: How a Sims 2 fan forum became an unwitting safe space for queer creatives.

From the classic motto “Have it your way” to the current “You rule,” Burger King prides itself on giving its customers choices. But a Los Angeles-based TikToker found that one of the franchise’s drive-thru locations wouldn’t honor a deal it was promoting in its drive-thru signs.

The video comes courtesy of creator Peter Sark; according to his bio, he’s a content creator and gamer, and this particular video — with more than 102,000 views since posting to the platform on Jan. 13 — deviates from his usual content.

It starts with a view of the digital sign at the entrance of a Burger King drive-thru line, with the “You Rule” animation visible behind a screen caption that all-caps shouts “FALSE ADVERTISING.”

