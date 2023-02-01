A person holding an Amazon box. The Daily Dot newsletter web_crawlr logo is in the top left corner.

No-Mad/Shutterstock (Licensed)

Newsletter: An Amazon order mix-up you won’t forget

Subscribe to web_crawlr to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox everyday.

Andrew Wyrich 

Andrew Wyrich

Internet Culture

Posted on Feb 1, 2023   Updated on Feb 1, 2023, 7:18 am CST

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr

We’ve made it to the middle of the week. To help you get through it, our top stories today are about: A bizarre Amazon order mix-up that has gone viral, a look at the latest episode of The Last of Us, how Republicans are continuing to smear Biden’s FCC nominee, and an epic McDonald’s order fail

After that, our Senior Culture Reporter Audra has her “Now Streaming” column and it is about Skinamarink

See you tomorrow! 
— A.W. 

⚡ Today’s top stories

👀 VIRAL 
Customer says Amazon sent her a vibrator instead of the desk she ordered

A user on TikTok has gone viral after sharing a story of an Amazon ordering experience gone awry.

 READ MORE 

📽️ CULTURE
The latest episode of ‘The Last of Us’ has everyone obsessed with a Linda Ronstadt song

The Last of Us handily proved it could tug at our collective heartstrings in its first three episodes.

 READ MORE 

🌐 INTERNET RIGHTS
Republicans use OnlyFans to try and sink Gigi Sohn’s FCC nomination

Gigi Sohn, a renowned digital rights advocate and President Joe Biden’s pick to fill the final seat on the FCC, is facing a new set of attacks from the right.

 READ MORE 

🍔 FAIL
‘Where the f*ck’s the burger?’: McDonald’s customer says they forgot to put a patty in her cheeseburger

A TikToker expressed dismay at a McDonald’s order fail in a viral video. 

 READ MORE 

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

📲 Still watching

An ad for the Daily Dot newsletter

💰 SPONSORED

Don’t play any games this Valentine’s Day

Guard your heart or give it the green light with the new Squid Game x Valentine’s Day apparel at the Netflix Shop. You can’t go wrong with Netflix Squid Game merch that meets all fandom needs for Valentine’s Day. Treat your sweetheart—or yourself—and shop the official Netflix merch store. But remember, accept this invitation at your own risk.

SHOP THE COLLECTION

📺 Now Streaming

By Audra Schroeder

a boy sitting on the floor
Shudder

Viral horror hit ‘Skinamarink’ came from the internet 

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Culture Reporters Audra Schroeder and Michelle Jaworski review or analyze the latest streaming content in their “Now Streaming” column.  If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🛒 An unsubstantiated claim that Walmart is charging customers $7 to use baskets has drawn nearly 200,000 views on TikTok, where viewers are in disbelief of the claim.

😡 A user went viral after posting about a new job that she “hated” so much she immediately quit and went back to her old position.

💼 A worker went viral on TikTok after exposing her former boss’ attempt to fire her without approval from upper management.

💄 This video showing a cosmetics section at a big box store being completely barricaded has gone viral online, with more than 679,000 views. 

☕ Have you ever wondered how McDonald’s makes its iced caramel macchiato

🍴 A server is going viral for warning viewers not to work for family-owned restaurants

🥬 TikTok is roasting a Whole Foods customer who complained about the inflation rate jacking up the price of his shopping bill.

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: How a Sims 2 fan forum became an unwitting safe space for queer creatives.

👋 Before you go

From the classic motto “Have it your way” to the current “You rule,” Burger King prides itself on giving its customers choices. But a Los Angeles-based TikToker found that one of the franchise’s drive-thru locations wouldn’t honor a deal it was promoting in its drive-thru signs.

The video comes courtesy of creator Peter Sark; according to his bio, he’s a content creator and gamer, and this particular video — with more than 102,000 views since posting to the platform on Jan. 13 — deviates from his usual content.

It starts with a view of the digital sign at the entrance of a Burger King drive-thru line, with the “You Rule” animation visible behind a screen caption that all-caps shouts “FALSE ADVERTISING.”

In Body Image
Bruce VanLoon/Shutterstock @petersark/TikTok

🎶 Now Playing: “What Did He Say” by Nite Jewel 🎶 

Share this article
*First Published: Feb 1, 2023, 10:30 am CST

Andrew Wyrich

Andrew Wyrich is the newsletter editor at the Daily Dot. He previously served as the deputy tech editor. Andrew has written for USA Today, NorthJersey.com, and other newspapers and websites. His work has been recognized by the Society of the Silurians, Investigative Reporters & Editors (IRE), and the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ).

Andrew Wyrich
 