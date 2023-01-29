‘My mans eating steak in a recession and complaining about how much it costs’: Customer mocked for complaining about inflation when he spent $85 at Whole Foods

TikTok is roasting a Whole Foods customer who complained about the inflation rate jacking up the price of his shopping bill. In the video, he shows off just a few items he purchased from the supermarket, stating that they cost him a whopping $85.

Users on the platform are criticizing the man’s video, stating that if he’s attempting to budget, then Whole Foods really isn’t the place to do it.

“$85 yesterday at Whole Foods. Take a second to really let that sink in,” the man says as he speaks into the camera over a greenscreen photo of grocery items. In the picture, there are a few cuts of meat, two dozen eggs, a package of bacon, what appears to be some blueberries, and a pineapple.

It appears that the TikTok user @thecollectivecluck downloaded the man’s video from another user and then edited a scene from the popular comedy series, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia where Rob McElheney’s character, Mac, explains the concept of “new poor.”

“New poor. Ever since the recession hit, waves of new people are suddenly broke. These people have no idea how to live without money, they’re what’s called ‘new poor.’ We’re old poor,” he tells another character, Charlie.

Dennis, played by Glenn Howerton, chimes in that they “would never take [their] homelessness and shove it down everybody’s face.” Charlie, played by Charlie Day, agrees, adding, “have some class if you’re gonna be poor.”

It is unclear where the video first originated, but nonetheless, it sparked a litany of different responses from TikTokers. Many highlighted the Whole Foods shopper’s inability to grasp the concept of shopping on a budget because he was buying his groceries from a supermarket known for its high prices.

Several remarked that it is entirely possible to shop on a budget and that the same amount of groceries could be purchased at Walmart for probably less than half of what he paid at Whole Foods.

“The first mistake is Whole Foods,” one commenter wrote.

Another said, “$85 at whole foods is like $35.99 at Walmart. just sayin.”

One TikToker quipped, “Like why are they shopping at whole foods.”

While another remarked, “It’s Whole Foods lol go Aldi.”

One TikTok user who said they are an employee at the popular retailer highlighted a massive disparity between the pricing of its items and worker pay, writing: “I work at whole foods and it’s hilarious when a customer asks for a review on a product and I have to tell them that I don’t make enough to shop there.”

According to The Grocery Store Guy, Whole Foods typically sells products for 10% to 20% more per item. A big reason why many shoppers elect to give the chain their business and justify this premium is the belief that the items found at the Amazon-owned grocery store are healthier or that its shelves are stocked entirely with organic foods.

However, the American Council of Science and Health has stated that this isn’t necessarily the case, and Mashed has shared some “dark” secrets about the chain that have cropped up over the years.

Inflation in the United States hit a 40-year-high during the summer of 2022, but rates have been dropping. Unfortunately, this drop may not mean much to folks’ bottom lines as the U.S. economy is purportedly heading for a recession in 2023.

Customers who are looking to save more money on their grocery bills could look to local farmer’s markets where restaurant kitchen workers purchase many of their seasonal ingredients in bulk. This necessitates more frequent shopping trips, however, and may not be feasible for some consumers.

