‘You are their slave, not their employee’: Server warns against working for family-owned restaurants in viral rant

A TikToker’s video outlining all of the reasons she will never again work in a family-owned restaurant has resonated with viewers on the platform.

The video, which shows user @aprilhudelson listing the reasons she would choose to work in a chain restaurant over a family-owned operation, has garnered over 1,300 comments and nearly 250,000 views as of Saturday.

“Here’s a list of reasons why I will never work for a family-owned restaurant ever again and I will only work in chain restaurants,” she says in the video. “Number one, chain restaurants know that this is a serving job and not your fucking career so they don’t give a fuck as long as you show up, do your job, and leave. That’s all you gotta do. It’s really not hard, right? In a family-owned restaurant, you are their slave, not their employee. They will work you until you can’t fucking work anymore. I’m not part of your family, bro. You can’t treat me like this.”

She lists additional reasons she dislikes working in a family-owned restaurant, including the difficulty of getting time off, being reprimanded for giving customers additional dressings or sauces without charging them, and scheduling.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @aprilhudelson via email regarding the video.

Viewers who had also worked in family-owned restaurants had their own gripes and shared them in the comments section.

“Let’s not forget the NEPOTISM in a family owned restaurant as well!” one commenter wrote. “You can dedicate your whole life to one and as soon as that grandson turns 18…fuck.”

“My manager at a family owned restaurant was mad because I asked to cut my work days down from 6 days a week to 5 because I was in college,” another user said.

“Worked at a one recently, they cut corners everywhere!” another viewer wrote. “I’m pretty sure they pay off the health inspector just so they don’t have to spend $ on our health.”