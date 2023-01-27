‘We are in a d*mn recession’: Walmart customer claims store is charging customers $7 to use shopping baskets

An unsubstantiated claim that Walmart is charging customers $7 to use baskets has drawn nearly 200,000 views on TikTok, where viewers are in disbelief of the claim.

Posted by user @harajukubarbiesu, the 14-second video captures her making this statement and cursing the company, but not a whole lot else.

“We are in a damn recession guys, but Walmart, they took out the baskets and they’re charging $7 to use them you guys,” she says. “$7 to use a basket. Fuck you.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @harajukubarbiesu via email and to Walmart directly through its media contact form regarding the video.

It is not totally unheard of for grocery stores to require a small amount of money to use grocery carts—a prime example is Aldi. The grocery store’s quarter-triggered shopping cart lock release is so well-known that customers have created quarter holders to attach to their key chains, to make sure they are always able to get a cart.

However, with $7 being a pretty steep price to use a grocery basket, some viewers just aren’t buying it.

“Post a video girl cuz no Walmart I’ve been to is doing this..let the people see,” one commenter wrote.

“Yeah no I’m gonna need people to start citing a source when they just claim something ridiculous on tik tok,” another user wrote.

“I’ve never seen a Walmart charge for the baskets,” a viewer said. “Where at?”

Others simply have not seen baskets available at their local Walmart, only grocery carts.

“Y’alls Walmart still have baskets?? I’ve been a tax preparer in one for five years and never seen em ONCE,” one user wrote.

“What baskets?? The small carry kinds?” another said. “I ain’t seen one of those in a Walmart in years.”

“Y’all’s Walmart still has baskets?” an additional user asked. “I haven’t seen them in a long time.”