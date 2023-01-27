‘Sometimes the grass isn’t always greener on the other side’: Worker says she quit job, returned 2 days later after hating new one

A TikToker went viral after posting about a new job that she “hated” so much she immediately quit and went back to her old position.

Cristina Georgia (@chrisssyxg) said the co-workers at her initial job even pooled together some money to hand over to her as a parting gift, which she says she gave back upon her return.

Georgia writes in a text overlay for the TikTok: “Thinking about the time I gave my job 2 weeks notice & they gave me a card and collected $$$. I hated the new job & came back 2 days later.”

Other users who viewed Georgia’s post commented that they had similar employment experiences. User @vanessaalejandro3 wrote, “I did this, they threw me a party and I went back 7 weeks later. Sometimes the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.”

Another said, “I came back 3 years later so I don’t feel AS bad but still feel bad for the farewell fiesta they threw me,” while user @lemoneelime penned, “Monday and Tuesday at the new job….Wednesday called in sick but called my former job….quit new job later on Wednesday back at old job on Thursday.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Georgia via TikTok comment for further information.

There have been a number of mass layoffs from major companies, especially Big Tech firms, at the onset of 2023.

Different employment analysts have varying opinions on whether it would be prudent for folks to quit their jobs in 2023. Fast Company is advising folks that they may regret resigning from their current roles in 2023, stating that surveys from new job seekers indicated many found it difficult to find a new position. However, The Motley Fool said individuals may be in a better position to get another gig depending on the industry that they work in.

“The Great Resignation” of 2022 saw a number of employees quitting their position in search of greener pastures: higher salaries, better benefits, and remote work options being the top asks of folks who were dissatisfied with their current roles.