‘I would be so upset if I ordered that and got a desk’: Customer says Amazon sent her a vibrator instead of the desk she ordered

A user on TikTok has gone viral after sharing a story of an Amazon ordering experience gone awry.

According to TikTok user Amanda (@amanda_reed_2022), she had ordered a desk from Amazon to use for college and her new job. She even prepared her house to receive it, which involved removing their kitchen table as it did not see much use. As Amanda’s house has difficulty receiving packages, she opted to send the desk to her husband’s grandma’s house.

However, when the package arrived, something immediately seemed off. Amanda says her husband’s grandma called her to tell her that her package had arrived in her mailbox — something that could not be possible given the size of the desk.

After prompting from her husband, she says his grandma opened the package — only to discover that the Amazon seller had mistakenly sent Amanda a vibrator.

“Amazon sent us this,” Amanda says, holding up a ‘Touch of Happiness — Love Blossoms’ vibrator. “He had his grandma open it, y’all, because we don’t know what it is! His 85-year-old grandma!”

Her video currently has over 1.6 million views.

“[His grandma] reads the insert and it says, ‘mini massage erotica’ — and she said, ‘Justin, I don’t think I can read any more of this,’” Amanda recalls. “Y’all, I had to go pick it up to send pictures to Amazon!”

In the comments section, some users made jokes about the situation.

“Some woman is staring at a desk right now saying ‘well this won’t work,’” a user shared.

“Amazon said your order looks stressful here ya go relieve it,” another added.

Other users shared their own stories of delivery mix-ups.

“I ordered a box of masks before Christmas on Amazon from a 3rd party seller.. got a Madonna CD,” a user claimed. “Amazon said keep the CD. I’m Deaf.”

“I ordered a dresser and they sent me a suitcase,” a second alleged.

“I once got a box of mask[s] instead of a mattress,” wrote a third.

Amanda later posted two follow-up videos detailing the aftermath.

In these videos, Amanda claims that Amazon refunded her money and told her to keep the vibrator, which she has since passed on to a friend.

She also claims that she was initially suspicious of the desk due to the odd ratio of 5 to 1-star reviews, saying that reviews were strangely polarized. She also reached out to Amazon about the seller, whom Amazon says they are unable to contact as they did not provide contact information.

Regardless, she has since now purchased a desk and chair locally.

Users in the comments section of these videos speculated about how this could have happened, as well as advised Amanda and other viewers on how to avoid situations like these in the future.

“The person who shipped it was probably a drop shipper and when ordered it was probably linked to what you got instead of the desk,” offered a commenter.

“Always look for ships by amazon sells by amazon,” an additional user noted.

“When you buy stuff, don’t focus too much on the product reviews,” explained another TikToker. “Focus on the seller reviews on the right side of the page.”

We’ve reached out to Amazon via email and Amanda via TikTok comment.