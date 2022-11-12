We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Cue the black smoke—we have an inaugural Daily Dot Hall of Fame class.

We delved into cultural moments, i.e. the memes that took over pop culture. We got spooky with the web’s most memorable urban legends. We honored the “big mood” or most enduring reaction memes. We mourned bygone internet celebs in the deceased icons category. And last week, we voted on the vanguards: Internet celebs who used their viral stardom for good.

Each category featured a runaway winner when it came to the popular vote. Here are your winners. Their prize? Immortality!

This adorable, plush-ready, Disney marketing stroke of genius lapped all takers. 43% of readers voted for Baby Yoda to win the category. “The Dress” came in second with 26% of the vote.

Perhaps we shouldn’t have been shocked Baby Yoda won, considering our Baby Yoda explainer is the most-read meme story in the history of the Daily Dot.

The Babadook won with 40% of the vote.

Perhaps because while Slender Man is disturbing, the Babadook is not only scary but lowkey an LGBTQ internet icon.

Gritty came in second with 26.6% of the vote.

Our closest category: 39% of you voted for Disaster Girl, that twisted photo of a smirking pre-schooler observing a house fire.

26% voted for the “This Is Fine” dog. 17% voted for Surprised Pikachu.

Across the board, you voted and we heard you: These vibes are immaculate.

Grumpy Cat and Harambe were neck-and-neck for second place.

But this was the biggest blowout vote of the Hall of Fame: Betty White won with a whopping 44% of the vote.

Long live the internet’s grandma.

Drew Scanlon, known online as the Blinking White Guy (or the BWG as we like to call him in Work Slack), won with 40% of the vote. Quinta Brunson came in second place with 26% of the vote.

Readers were moved by Scanlon’s enduring cause of fundraising via bicycle raises for MS research. We’re going to send this guy a fruit basket and donate to his cause.