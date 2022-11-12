Daily Dot Hall of Fame winners

You voted and we listened: Introducing the first Daily Dot Hall of Fame

web_crawlr subscribers voted on the first class of the Daily Dot Hall of Fame.

Nov 12, 2022

Cue the black smoke—we have an inaugural Daily Dot Hall of Fame class.

We delved into cultural moments, i.e. the memes that took over pop culture. We got spooky with the web’s most memorable urban legends. We honored the “big mood” or most enduring reaction memes. We mourned bygone internet celebs in the deceased icons category. And last week, we voted on the vanguards: Internet celebs who used their viral stardom for good.

Each category featured a runaway winner when it came to the popular vote. Here are your winners. Their prize? Immortality!

Cultural Moments: Baby Yoda

Grogu
Disney

This adorable, plush-ready, Disney marketing stroke of genius lapped all takers. 43% of readers voted for Baby Yoda to win the category. “The Dress” came in second with 26% of the vote.

Perhaps we shouldn’t have been shocked Baby Yoda won, considering our Baby Yoda explainer is the most-read meme story in the history of the Daily Dot. 

Urban Legends: Babadook

In Body Image

The Babadook won with 40% of the vote.

Perhaps because while Slender Man is disturbing, the Babadook is not only scary but lowkey an LGBTQ internet icon.

Gritty came in second with 26.6% of the vote.

Big Mood: Disaster Girl

Disaster Girl

Our closest category: 39% of you voted for Disaster Girl, that twisted photo of a smirking pre-schooler observing a house fire.

26% voted for the “This Is Fine” dog. 17% voted for Surprised Pikachu.

Across the board, you voted and we heard you: These vibes are immaculate.

Deceased Icons: Betty White

Betty White

Grumpy Cat and Harambe were neck-and-neck for second place.

But this was the biggest blowout vote of the Hall of Fame: Betty White won with a whopping 44% of the vote.

Long live the internet’s grandma.

Vanguards: Blinking White Guy

Blinking White Guy

Drew Scanlon, known online as the Blinking White Guy (or the BWG as we like to call him in Work Slack), won with 40% of the vote. Quinta Brunson came in second place with 26% of the vote.

Readers were moved by Scanlon’s enduring cause of fundraising via bicycle raises for MS research. We’re going to send this guy a fruit basket and donate to his cause.

*First Published: Nov 12, 2022, 4:00 am CST

Ramon Ramirez

Ramon Ramirez is the managing editor, and formerly the Dot's news director, entertainment editor, and evening editor. His work has appeared in the Washington Post, Grantland, Washington City Paper, Austin American-Statesman, and Austin Monitor.

