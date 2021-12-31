Betty White dead at 99

Iconic Hollywood actor and internet mainstay Betty White has passed away at 99, TMZ reported Friday. The gossip site reports that law enforcement officials said she passed in her home. Additional details about her passing were not available at press time.

Update 2:39pm CT, Dec. 31: The news has been confirmed by several other news outlets. As the New York Times notes: “Her agent, Jeff Witjas, confirmed the death to People magazine.”

Just a few days before her death, the actress and comedian gave an interview to People magazine in which she shared her “secret to happiness”: Remaining positive, and avoiding “anything green,” in anticipation of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, 2022.

The magazine’s January cover features White, with large text reading, “Betty White turns 100.”

My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @people is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow. https://t.co/kTQnsbMDGK — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) December 28, 2021

With a career spanning eight decades, White became a household name through appearances on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Golden Girls, and her eponymous variety program, The Betty White Show.

White became a well-loved online presence through previous death hoaxes, viral moments at award shows, and a resurgence of popularity for her television shows as they have been added to streaming services for a new generation to fall in love with.

Mourners have taken to Twitter to share in the loss of a legend.

“New year’s is canceled,” one user wrote on Twitter. “I don’t want to live in a 2022 without Betty White. RIP to a true legend.”

new year’s is canceled. i don’t want to live in a 2022 without betty white 🥲 RIP to a true legend — Alyse Whitney 수지 (@AlyseWhitney) December 31, 2021

This year started with the Insurrection and ended with the passing of Betty White. We never stood a chance. — J'na Jefferson (@jnajefferson) December 31, 2021

Betty White gave us a century's worth of goodness, and worked for most of it. May she rest well, befitting one of the great #GoldenGirls — Melanie McFarland (@McTelevision) December 31, 2021

The Daily Dot has reached out to a representative for White for further comment and confirmation of her passing

