Tiffany Haddish walks the runway at NYFW as a dare, viewers are divided: ‘not demure’

Over the course of her time in the public light, Tiffany Haddish has pretty much proven she’s down for anything. That fact became even more evident this weekend.

What happened with Tiffany Haddish at NYFW?

At a New York Fashion Week show on Saturday, Kathy Hilton dared front-row-seated Haddish to walk the runway, and she did it.

At the Monse show, the Girl’s Trip star and the hotel heiress sat with Kathy’s daughters, Paris and Nicky, when social media posts revealed that someone challenged Haddish to strut her stuff.

“My mom @KathyHilton dared @TiffanyHaddish to hit the @MonseMaison runway 🤭 But like Tiff always says… “She Ready!” 🤣🥰 #NothingButTrouble #NYFW,” Paris posted of the event on Sunday.

The witnesses to Haddish’s walk, including Derek Blasberg and Jenna Lyons, seemed to enjoy it in the moment, applauding and laughing.

Social media reacts

However, as you might imagine, Internet users had mixed reactions at best, with many considering the move disrespectful.

People are saying they don’t understand what Tiffany Haddish did wrong. She was watching a fashion show and she decided to up to get up in the middle of the fashion show and walk the runway interrupting the models while people laughed and recorded. pic.twitter.com/U7tMhcbGoE https://t.co/uloDcyq624 — James Jones (@jamesjonesesq) September 8, 2024

“Not demure, not cutesy or mindful,” said user @maraangeliz.

Others are more concerned at the optics and social implications of the situation, with the Hiltons making a mockery of Haddish through this dare. In fact, that seems like the bigger concern here compared to the integrity of the Monse runway.

Kathy Hilton making Tiffany haddish get up and walk the runway before the show started is exactly how I felt when I had white friends who made me do things for their entertainment. Very monkey in a box that pop goes the weasel w the instrument. — avid salad eater (@_not1nterested) September 8, 2024

Tiffany Haddish is a good ol jiggaboo who will do anything a rich white person tell her to do, am I surprised? Not by a long shot.



When Kathy Hilton snaps her fingers, Tiffany got up and moved on command 💀 can’t make this shit up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kcrnmV2HVs — Phuc Dat Bich 💕 (@kblissful_) September 9, 2024

Hear me out. I think Tiffany Haddish is Hollywood elites’ court jester. That’s why they keep inviting her to things. https://t.co/D7xLGbdO0S — ✨Kei$ha✨ (@GlamazonJay) September 8, 2024

Tiffany Haddish explains her POV

However, Haddish explained her perspective on the incident in a post-walk chat.

“Ok, first of all, I was at y’all show, and the show was absolutely amazing, and I was cheering on all the models. Apparently, you’re not supposed to do that,” said Haddish.

“Kathy Hilton was like, ‘Tiffany I dare you to get up there, you look so good right now, you should get up there and show off that suit. Just get up there,’” she continued.

“And I was like, ‘Get up there? What do you mean get up there?’ Paris is like, ‘Yes, come on, we’re sliving, we’re sliving’ and Nicky’s like, ‘Come on, this is the perfect time,’” she explained. A “double dog dare” sealed the deal.

We’ll see if Haddish gets invited back and, more, what other goof-em-ups those prankster Hiltons have up their sleeves!

