Tiffany Haddish walks the runway at NYFW as a dare, viewers are divided: ‘not demure’

Over the course of her time in the public light, Tiffany Haddish has pretty much proven she’s down for anything. That fact became even more evident this weekend.
What happened with Tiffany Haddish at NYFW?
At a New York Fashion Week show on Saturday, Kathy Hilton dared front-row-seated Haddish to walk the runway, and she did it.
At the Monse show, the Girl’s Trip star and the hotel heiress sat with Kathy’s daughters, Paris and Nicky, when social media posts revealed that someone challenged Haddish to strut her stuff.
“My mom @KathyHilton dared @TiffanyHaddish to hit the @MonseMaison runway 🤭 But like Tiff always says… “She Ready!” 🤣🥰 #NothingButTrouble #NYFW,” Paris posted of the event on Sunday.
The witnesses to Haddish’s walk, including Derek Blasberg and Jenna Lyons, seemed to enjoy it in the moment, applauding and laughing.
Social media reacts
However, as you might imagine, Internet users had mixed reactions at best, with many considering the move disrespectful.
“Not demure, not cutesy or mindful,” said user @maraangeliz.
Others are more concerned at the optics and social implications of the situation, with the Hiltons making a mockery of Haddish through this dare. In fact, that seems like the bigger concern here compared to the integrity of the Monse runway.
Tiffany Haddish explains her POV
However, Haddish explained her perspective on the incident in a post-walk chat.
“Ok, first of all, I was at y’all show, and the show was absolutely amazing, and I was cheering on all the models. Apparently, you’re not supposed to do that,” said Haddish.
“Kathy Hilton was like, ‘Tiffany I dare you to get up there, you look so good right now, you should get up there and show off that suit. Just get up there,’” she continued.
“And I was like, ‘Get up there? What do you mean get up there?’ Paris is like, ‘Yes, come on, we’re sliving, we’re sliving’ and Nicky’s like, ‘Come on, this is the perfect time,’” she explained. A “double dog dare” sealed the deal.
We’ll see if Haddish gets invited back and, more, what other goof-em-ups those prankster Hiltons have up their sleeves!
