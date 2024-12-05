12 creative Christmas decoration ideas inspired by the best of pop culture

Every holiday season, retailers bank on pop culture to mass-produce cute, if somewhat forgettable, decor. Despite the abundance of Grinch ornaments and Star Wars stockings, there are still many determined DIYers who won’t settle for whatever they can find at a big-box store. For these creative souls, pop culture Christmas decoration ideas come to life with a bit of vision and determination.

Whether you’re a diehard Swiftie or a Nancy Meyers rom-com aficionado, read ahead for fun and festive DIY project ideas inspired by your favorite fandom.

1. This clever friendship bracelet holiday garland

Inspired by the Taylor Swift Eras tour, this merry and bright garland features the phrase “’tis the season” spelled out on Styrofoam circles (although you could choose a Taylor lyric of your choice, of course). While you can hang it up on a mantle or door, it also works on a Christmas tree.

2. This homey Little Women Christmas setup

For a proper March sister Christmas, TikTok user @ninageeathome hung up modest but beautiful Christmas decorations—think dried orange garlands and newsprint paper chains. While it’s geared towards Little Women fans, this setup is also perfect for Dark Christmas lovers.

3. These extra-detailed DIY Star Wars cutouts

Star Wars is simply one of those go-to pop culture fandoms for Christmas trinkets and tchotchkes. You could technically hit up your local big-box store and find a bunch of Star Wars holiday merch, but we commend the effort that went into hand-crafting these Christmassy droid cutouts.

4. This gigantic Pokémon plush tree

This gargantuan Christmas tree at the Westfield UK shopping mall is entirely made up of Pokémon plushies. If you have a surplus of stuffed Pokémon lying around, you could definitely try replicating this on a smaller scale.

5. This half-green and half-pink Wicked Christmas tree

TikTok creator @_n.o.r.i_xo properly celebrated the Wicked movie countdown with this half-green and half-pink tree inspired, of course, by Elphaba and Glinda. This setup is easy to put together—you really only need green and pink ornaments.

6. This adorable holiday homage to Moo Deng

Thanks to multiple requests from artist Emma Foss’ followers, Internet sensation Moo Deng gets her own holiday ornament this year. If you want to create your own Moo Deng ornament, do keep in mind that it can be a bit of an involved process—Foss carefully painted, digitized, and printed an illustration of the viral baby hippo.

7. This elegant Lady Danbury-inspired tree

This tree is inspired by the distinguished Lady Danbury, specifically her story in Bridgerton’s Queen Charlotte spinoff. TikTok creator @blossominginteriors incorporated not only textures from Lady Danbury’s luxurious wardrobe but also foliage and floral pieces inspired by her adventures with Lord Ledger.

8. This Bratmas theme

Brat summer is over, but Bratmas is very much alive for some. Along with decorating a tree with glittery black and green ornaments, TikTok creator @barbiebutera88 added quirky touches like a Charli XCX candle and Brat vinyl.

9. This creepy The Nightmare Before Christmas wreath

Can’t get enough of Halloween even when Christmas songs are playing 24/7? The Nightmare Before Christmas was made just for you. Take a cue from Gabbi Tuft and craft an epic man-eating wreath inspired by the classic Tim Burton film. Along with red holiday lights, it also has glowing yellow eyes and sharp fangs for a spooky twist!

10. This decor guide to The Holiday’s timeless appeal

If your vibe is more cozy and classic, you might appreciate these tips for a low-key Christmas inspired by Nancy Meyers’ The Holiday. TikTok creator @carlottacisternas broke down the movie’s decor appeal into three main components: its glow factor, garlands, and go-big-or-go-home vibe. To channel these elements, you can, respectively, set up paper star lanterns, hang up paper chains, and embrace maximalist decorations.

11. This DIY TV setup inspired by The Grinch

Of course we needed to include The Grinch on a list of pop culture Christmas decoration ideas—you can’t have Christmas without at least a dozen sightings of The Grinch. While it’s pretty easy to find mass-produced holiday pieces featuring this iconic Dr. Seuss character, this crafty mom on a budget put together an eye-catching The Grinch setup in her TV room with some paint, poster paper, and clever lighting.

12. This chic white and gold Mickey Mouse wreath

Instead of hanging up a traditional wreath, Disney lovers can bring a bit of the Disneyland magic to their homes with a Mickey Mouse wreath. The Mickey Mouse wreath has become a viral holiday hack with lots of iterations—we love this elevated take, which features elegant metallic ornaments, pine cones, and white poinsettias.

Christmas doesn’t only have to be about Santas and reindeer—with a bit of creativity, you can integrate your pop culture faves into your festivities.

