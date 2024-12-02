A comprehensive guide to the Internet’s Christmas aesthetics

If you’re chronically online, you might not be too surprised to learn that there are different Christmas aesthetics. But even if you’ve seen the occasional holiday aesthetic post, you might not be familiar with all the Christmas styles out there.

Curious about how the Internet is taking on the holidays? Here’s everything you need to know about the most popular Christmas aesthetics.

The different Christmas aesthetics

Before we dive into the specifics, let’s take a look at this clip from TikTok creator @festiveholidaycheer for a quick overview of the different Christmas aesthetics.

Obviously, no one needs to follow one aesthetic stringently, but browsing them can be helpful if you’re at a bit of a loss when it comes to setting up your holiday decorations. Long story short, these are simply fun, loose guidelines for some yuletide inspo!

Without further ado, let’s break down the top Christmas aesthetics.

Traditional or warm Christmas

Most people are familiar with the traditional or “warm” Christmas aesthetic. Warm isn’t so much about color tone as it is about vibes—here, it’s about familiarity and coziness. You can play with whatever holiday decorations you have on hand or can afford. Garish rainbow string lights and mismatched ornaments are not only acceptable but even encouraged. When it comes to setup, you just want to have down the basic elements, like a tree and star topper.

White Christmas

If you live somewhere with snow-covered streets and glistening tree tops, you’ve pretty much got the ideal Bing Crosby White Christmas. But you can get creative with your decor, too. Some people go with a minimalist black-and-white approach, but you can certainly incorporate off-white decor for more of a warm neutral Scandi girl winter vibe. For a more glamorous take, you can also jazz things up with glitter, silver, or pearlescent accents.

Pink Christmas

Also touted as “girly Christmas,” Pink Christmas is what you make of it, as long as your decor scheme heavily features pink. You can have a hot pink Barbie Christmas or a pastel pink coquette one—the latter has become the mainstream look lately, so pink Christmas posts often include lots of ribbons, pearls, and flowers.

Of the Christmas aesthetics, this style might feel the most obviously tied to overconsumption with its many bows and baubles. For a more sustainable and affordable approach, Pinkmas enthusiasts might consider collecting secondhand pink ornaments like this creator.

Red Christmas

Between holly branches and Santa hats, red is one of the staple colors of Christmas, so it naturally has its own holiday aesthetic. Red Christmas isn’t necessarily about going with everything red, though. It’s really about little pops of red. Think poinsettias by the fireplace mantle or a classic green tree with red ornaments. You also can’t go wrong with traditional buffalo or tartan plaid on festive pillows and PJ sets.

Blue Christmas

We promise that the Blue Christmas aesthetic isn’t as depressing as the Elvis song. It’s just an excellent excuse to decorate your space in cool tones if you don’t like bright reds and greens. Obviously, this aesthetic puts an emphasis on blues, but silvers and whites can also balance your frosty holiday look. The perfect blue Christmas decorations include icicle ornaments, tinsel, snowflake toppers, and, of course, anything blue.

For a whimsical touch, some people also furnish their homes with blue chinoiserie and toile patterns for their blue Christmas setup.

Dark Christmas

Taking inspiration from the pagan winter celebration of Yule, Dark Christmas embraces an understated and old-timey take on the holidays. Rather than showcasing a single color, its palette is all about deep jewel tones. It incorporates lots of natural textures, so you can’t go wrong with dried fruit garlands and wooden ornaments. And if you want to embrace the “dark” part of Dark Christmas, there’s no one stopping you from throwing in a skull ornament or two.

Are you dreaming of a White Christmas, or are you more into a moody Dark Christmas? Whatever your style, hopefully, you’ve been inspired to add a bit of flair to your holiday setup.

