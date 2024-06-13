Tiffany Haddish releases new song ‘Woman Up,’ and the internet reacts

Tiffany Haddish has for several years been close to—or AT—the top of the comedy world, but like any profession, sometimes you just want to mix it up. The Girls Trip star has done exactly that, releasing a single to launch what is seemingly an attempt at a side career as a music artist.

You might be wondering if this is a comedy-adjacent sort of thing, assuming the song’s tongue-in-cheek or a Weird Al-like goof. Such a query is fair. However, one listen to the tune reveals that Haddish is taking this thing pretty seriously.

The song, “Woman Up,” was released last week to mark Haddish’s six month sobriety anniversary (which, BRAVO)! The song, written by (who else?) Diane Warren, is essentially a call to get your shit together.

It’s clearly something of an attempt at an anthemic call to arms, but if nothing else, it’s a decent little bop, with a solid hook and groove. Sometimes, that’s enough. It ain’t like she’s chasing her first Grammy because folks, Tiff already got one!

Check out the video for “Woman Up” below, directed by Santiago Diaz-Vence.

But enough facts, what do the good people of the Internet think? Well, looking at the video’s comments on YouTube alone reveals that the song has had the desired impact.

“This is LITERALLY an anthem. I’ve been feeling so crappy lately and this just reminded me that it’s okay to cry but GET UP! Thank you for this. Someone needed this, including me,” says @destinystordy.

“That’s right, don’t let nothing keep you down. Woman up. A woman’s anthem!” writes @Mrscherelle50 wrote. @phoebeshentomlinson25 says “Great Woman empowerment song. I think she is singing to her past self also. Go Tiff.”

“This isn’t just a great song for the Summer. It is a much needed anthem for ALL of us for LIFE!!! Thank you very much, Tiffany Haddish!!!!!” wrote @dr.braxygilkeycruises1460.

YouTube comments are notoriously level-headed and kind, what about over on X?

I can’t even front. That Tiffany Haddish song got me up this morning. No lie. I like Woman Up frfr! — They_Call_Me_Eb (@they_call_me_eb) June 13, 2024

This week is weird as hell because why is Tiffany Haddish releasing a 2010 sounding cheerleader pop song? Lemme go back to sleep and reboot this shit Chile. pic.twitter.com/bnj0X41VDf — Sheree’s Stolen Joggers (@richyrich323) June 12, 2024

I like Tiffany haddish new song it give “Hey I’m Tiffany Haddish with Woman up & your watching Disney Channel” 😭🫶🏾 — Stoneyy (@XOsourpatch) June 12, 2024

Omg. This Tiffany Haddish song. They’re gonna make this a girl on fire situation. I hate everyone involved. — unicorn (@jasjahne) June 12, 2024

I wanted to hate this but not bad lol — 💖 (@stephygrande) June 12, 2024

That Tiffany Haddish song is funny asf to me 😭😭 , somebody said why is she singing like a goth white girl from 2006 that shit had me ctfu 😂😂😭 — Oct.6th ♎️🥳✨ (@My_PrettyAsss) June 12, 2024

Woman Up By @TiffanyHaddish is actually a decent song.. yall gotta understand all black people sing rnb or emote in that manner! 😂 Mental health is soooo important and from the headlines we seen N the past year to this is TRIUMPH!!! That feeling is euphoric & I understand. I FWI — Nitarian ATF (@nitarianatf) June 12, 2024

A little more snark over there, as is to be expected, but the overall vibes seem mostly positive. No easy feat for a celebrity crossing over into the music world. Looking at you, Jer.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.