Kim Kardashian shares North West’s new music video, sparking debate about ‘AI slop’ aesthetic online

Your bestie, Miss Westie, is back. Kanye West‘s little girls are breaking out as stars in their own right. It’s no secret that older daughter North West has a love of the spotlight, from her infectious TikTok presence to her appearances across mom Kim Kardashian’s accounts. Little sister Chicago West joins her in her latest project.

The Wests release “BOMB” music video

North and Chicago team up with their dad and Yuno Miles for “Bomb [Remix].” The music video, released late last week, features vocals from both West girls, with North switching back and forth from rapping in English and Japanese.

Chicago’s adorable verse introduces her to the audience, with the 6-year-old rapping, “I like to have fun / I like to go to the beach / I like the sun / You know it’s Chi / I only wave when I’m telling them ‘bye.’”

The internet reacts to the video’s artificial look

The video features the sisters seemingly driving Tesla Cybertrucks through a post-apocalyptic desert landscape as furry monkey-like creatures chase behind them.

It seems at least partially made by AI, which garnered some criticism in and of itself.

The Kardashian-West parenting dynamic was on display

Of course, there were some parenting takes.

While most commenters weren’t exactly supportive, there were some nice shout-outs to Kanye’s daughters for what they did on the track.

Letting your kids star in an AI-ish music video isn’t a choice every parent would make. Criticisms were leveled at both Kanye and Kim.

While unusual, some people did think it was a cool, creative outlet for the kids to participate in as a family.

