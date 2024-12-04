Here are the 10 most popular artists in 2024—according to TikTok

The year is drawing to a close! As we prepare to bid 2024 adieu, we’re looking back at all the biggest and best the year had to offer. TikTok just launched their official look back at 2024 and is sharing a list of the top 10 artists in the U.S., dominating the platform with a combined 279 million followers.

Featured Video

The list contains countless successes, from touring and ticket sales to streams and views, all signifying dedicated fanbases. Here are the top 10 US artists on TikTok, getting all the likes and views throughout 2024.

10. Lay Bankz (@thelaybankz)

Advertisement

Lay Bankz has had some major moments in 2024. From the release of “Tell Ur Girlfriend” in February, which came with its own TikTok dance, to her debut studio album, After 7, released in May, her infectious sound has gotten tons of attention. The new year is bound to bring more Bankz’ way.

9. Benson Boone (@bensonboone)

Advertisement

Benson Boone’s name is HUGE after opening for Taylor Swift in London in May. This was followed by some new music to close out the summer. Boone’s tour came to an end in the fall, ensuring some fun stuff coming from the artist in 2025.

8. KATSEYE (@katseyeworld)

Global girl group KATSEYE exploded onto the scene in 2024. The group consists of members Manon, Sophia, Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae. Their formation and road to their first album was documented in Netflix’s Pop Star Academy: Katseye, which debuted a week after SIS (Soft Is Strong)‘s release. The diverse girl group’s star continues to rise.

Advertisement

7. Addison Rae (@addisonre)

TikTok’s sweetheart continues to hold the affection of TikTokers as she enjoys another big year. The dance-pop girlie has some major features this year, working with Charli XCX on the “Von Dutch” remix and again alongside her and A. G. Cook on “Lucifer.” Her first major label single, “Diet Pepsi,” hit the Billboard Hot 100, signaling there’s so much more to come from the TikTok pop star.

Advertisement

6. Olivia Rodrigo (@livbedumb)

Olivia Rodrigo has spent much of this year on the Guts World Tour, releasing a deluxe edition of the 2023 hit album as she crossed the globe. Rodrigo has lived her best pop-rock life. She’s also doing good and forging important connections with her fans, who are eager to see what 2025 has in store for the singer.

Advertisement

5. Meghan Trainor (@meghantrainor)

In Sept. 2024, Meghan Trainor shifted into touring on her album, Timeless. The tour marks the first time in seven years that Trainor has hit the road. She’s been making the most out of the experience, documenting touring pop mom life on TikTok.

Advertisement

4. Billie Eilish (@billieeilish)

Billie Eilish‘s third album Hit Me Hard and Soft was released in May 2024, with “Birds of a Feather” being one of the biggest songs of the year overall. Over the summer, she took a break from her tour to perform as part of the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony.

Advertisement

3. NLE Choppa (@nlechoppamusic)

NLE Choppa has undergone an evolution this year and is starting to show the results, picking up new fans and intriguing his already-devoted fan base. The rapper has devoted a lot of time to the college crowd this year, and they’re supporting him right back.

Advertisement

2. Ice Spice (@icespicee)

Ice Spice started her year off strong with the single “Think U the Shit (Fart),” just weeks before the release of her album Y2K! In addition to TikTok, she’s been catering to the Fortnite crowd with her recent partnership with the game.

Advertisement

1. Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

2024 has truly been Sabrina Carpenter’s year. The pop star is dominating social media and stages across the country. The Short N’ Sweet tour has been second only to the Eras tour in buzz this year, and she’s got her upcoming Netflix special A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter.

Over on TikTok, her viral hits like “Please Please Please” and “Espresso” led her songs to be featured in over 15 million TikTok video creations. It’s been her biggest year yet, and all signs point to that continuing into 2025.

Advertisement

For a look at all of the 2024 TikTok data, check out their full report.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.