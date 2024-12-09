This viral ‘BoJack Horseman’ TikTok trend is unbearably awkward

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

We’ve all been through awkward situations that make us cringe. They prove that, sometimes, it truly is better for us to keep our mouths shut. Or else we end up digging a hole trying to make up for our numerous faux-paus.

With this TikTok sound, which comes from a hit Netflix series, users are paying tribute to these awkward moments—and have done so thousands of times already.

The sound

@paynefulhogue if i had a nickle for everytime this has happened to me i could afford to think before i speak omg ♬ original sound – isabelle

The sound begins with a male voice asking sarcastically: “What’s that, the library thanking you for never returning a book late?” To which a woman replies: “That was my brother Tommy, my dad just died.” This shuts down the attempt of humor and, unsurprisingly, makes things pretty awkward.

TikTokers are applying this sound to similarly awkward scenarios, such as asking a family why they’re dressed nice, only to discover that they’ve gone to a funeral; or making a “your mom” joke to someone who’s mother has just died. It’s a pretty morose meme, but as we know, TikTok loves gallows humor.

Where’s it from?

Awkwardness? Dark humor? The unmistakable voice of Will Arnett? That’s right, this sound comes from BoJack Horseman, a Netflix tragicomedy about a washed-up sitcom star who just so happens to be a humanoid horse.

This specific scene happens early on with BoJack’s friendship with Diane, the wife of his rival Mr Peanutbutter (who incidentally is a humanoid golden retriever).

He makes a joke about her phone call, and she tells him that it’s about her recent bereavement. It’s an unbearably cringeworthy moment, but we’ve all been there. That’s what makes this sound so relatable.



Sound off

This isn’t the first time BoJack Horseman has become an internet hit. In 2023, a poignant scene from the show, in which BoJack says, “rehab was supposed to be a fresh start,” went viral, with people applying the monologue phrase to anything involved with a horse, from someone wearing a Spirit Halloween horse mask, to unexpected horses encounters in real life.

Either way, it’s clear that this horse from Horsin’ Around is still pretty famous, even after all this time.