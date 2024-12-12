Upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ series sparks backlash from all sides

Decoding Fandom is a weekly column that dives deep into the world of fan culture and runs on Wednesdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

An update about the upcoming Harry Potter series provoked a wave of discourse this week, as fans from across the political spectrum reacted to the news.



We’ve received word that the Max series will start filming in the summer of 2025 and is expected to debut the following year. But the piece of news that sent shockwaves through the internet was the suggestion that British actor Paapa Essiedu is being “eyed” to play the role of Severus Snape.

Fans have strong reactions to potential Snape casting

Reactions to the headline were about as you’d expect. On TikTok, many were angered that Essiedu, a Black man, doesn’t look anything like how Snape is described in the book. Others were more forthright with their racism, suggesting that woke diversity is ruining pop culture. Some are still hung up on the idea that Adam Driver would be perfect for a younger Snape, despite no evidence that this casting will ever come to fruition.



Other fans felt more optimistic about the casting news, noting that Essiedu is a great actor who could do something interesting with the role. Some were excited that Max was trying something new with this adaptation.



But a number of onlookers were worried about the optics of it all. On Bluesky, users suggested that the racial dynamics of Snape being Black—especially if the characters around him are still white—are troubling, to say the least. “Making Snape a black man makes it even MORE embarrassing that he became an incel to impress a white woman,” one user wrote, while others noted how odd it is that a Black character would join what is essentially a white supremacist organization.



Moreover, some expressed concerns about the racist backlash Essiedu will face because of the casting decision, a prophecy that is already beginning to come true.

Many fans are skeptical about new Harry Potter series

Opinions about the series have been divisive for quite some time , so these debates are not surprising.



On the Harry Potter subreddit, discussions about the series over the last year have been largely negative, with fans expressing their lack of excitement for this new offering. All across social media, longtime fans are disappointed that the series is simply a reboot of the original story rather than an exploration of other aspects of the books, such as the Marauders.



Recently, fans have been looking into the resumé of the series’ showrunner, Francesca Gardiner. One X, one user claimed that Gardiner’s family has ties to the royal family and also Nazis, and that she only got her jobs because she is friends with Emerald Fennell . Others clowned on the fact that Laura Neal, who worked on Season 4 of Killing Eve, one of the most divisive TV finales in recent history , will be part of the writer’s room.

J.K. Rowling’s involvement sparks backlash

Of course, the biggest point of contention has long been J.K. Rowling’s involvement in the series. Those who support trans rights are angry with HBO and Warner Bros. for working with Rowling despite her history of transphobia . When HBO announced that they will stand by Rowling, many threatened to cancel their subscriptions.



Others noted that they can’t ever forgive Rowling for what she’s said and done, citing this as a reason they won’t be watching the show. “literally no amount of diverse casting on the HBO harry potter show will erase the fact that the creator of the franchise has pivoted to being lord voldemort for trans people,” one X user wrote.



On the other side of the spectrum, some fans celebrated HBO’s decision to continue working with Rowling. In the comments section on X, several users said they would be starting Max subscriptions because of Rowling’s involvement.



These users claim that Rowling is “winning” the culture wars, and that HBO’s refusal to back down in the face of the “woke mob” is a huge triumph for free speech. “I haven’t watched HBO for years because of their censorship. This gives me hope,” an X user wrote.



Like all massive fan communities, there is plenty of discourse and contention within the Harry Potter fandom. Considering the backlash the series has already received from multiple camps, one wonders whether the show will achieve any success.



But even with all this bad press, Harry Potter is still a massively successful and recognizable IP, and it’s likely many viewers will have a hard time tearing their eyeballs away from the screen.

While some are hoping the show will be the final nail in the coffin for the franchise, Harry Potter might be too big to fail.

While some are hoping the show will be the final nail in the coffin for the franchise, Harry Potter might be too big to fail.