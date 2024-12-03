Apple Martin’s debutante ball moment has the internet divided

Apple Martin’s society debut has the internet abuzz. No, that’s not a covert way of saying she’s auditioning for Bridgerton. The 20-year-old daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin attended the Le Bal des Débutantes, a Parisian debutante ball that raises money for charities that help young women. The event’s guest list is full of high society families and often features a ‘who’s who’ of celebrity children.
While the night was memorable for Apple and her family, it’s stirred up some controversy online. Let’s get into it.
What did Apple Martin wear to her debutante ball?
Apple arrived at the event in a custom, blue-tiered Valentino gown. Vogue reports that the six-tiered blue chiffon strapless gown took 750 hours for the fashion house’s atelier to complete.
But it wasn’t her fashion choices that caused crowds to chatter.
A video of Apple approaching a camera divides TikTok
In the TikTok video posted by @ParisMatch, Apple stands in a line of girls waiting to pose in front of the camera. The girl before her is posing for her photo.
As she finishes, Apple dances into the frame and strikes a cheeky pose for her own photo before changing to a more natural one.
The internet responds to Apple’s debut
The people of the internet saw the moment in two very different lights. Some people believe that Apple was trying to upstage her fellow debutante and behaving obnoxiously because of that. There were tons of comments about the “entitled behavior,” as well as quite a few negative plays on her name.
Other people think Apple was simply being playful in the moment. They note the girl who was moving out of the frame doesn’t seem to react to Apple in any negative way.
“This made me like her. She has a sense of humour over the ridiculousness of this. 😂,” one commenter wrote on the post.
