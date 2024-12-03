Apple Martin’s debutante ball moment has the internet divided

Apple Martin’s society debut has the internet abuzz. No, that’s not a covert way of saying she’s auditioning for Bridgerton. The 20-year-old daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin attended the Le Bal des Débutantes, a Parisian debutante ball that raises money for charities that help young women. The event’s guest list is full of high society families and often features a ‘who’s who’ of celebrity children.

While the night was memorable for Apple and her family, it’s stirred up some controversy online. Let’s get into it.

What did Apple Martin wear to her debutante ball?

Apple arrived at the event in a custom, blue-tiered Valentino gown. Vogue reports that the six-tiered blue chiffon strapless gown took 750 hours for the fashion house’s atelier to complete.

But it wasn’t her fashion choices that caused crowds to chatter.

A video of Apple approaching a camera divides TikTok

In the TikTok video posted by @ParisMatch, Apple stands in a line of girls waiting to pose in front of the camera. The girl before her is posing for her photo.

As she finishes, Apple dances into the frame and strikes a cheeky pose for her own photo before changing to a more natural one.

The internet responds to Apple’s debut

The people of the internet saw the moment in two very different lights. Some people believe that Apple was trying to upstage her fellow debutante and behaving obnoxiously because of that. There were tons of comments about the “entitled behavior,” as well as quite a few negative plays on her name.

Apple Martin’s mean girl moment at Paris debutante ball ENTITLED PERSONIFIED! ROTTEN APPLE MUCH? ITS NOT LIKE SHES MODEL MATERIAL BUT SHE CLEARLY FEELS SHES THE BEST LOOKING BITCH AT THIS RICH PERSONS SELF CONGRATULATORY EVENT! ABSOLUTELY GROSS BEHAVIOR https://t.co/Tdn1yysk15 — dina stavola ✖️ (@DivinaStavola) December 1, 2024

“Sacheyed” into the poor girls picture.



Another narcissistic nepo baby. You can’t hate them enough. 🙄🙄🙄 — JW (@Jwatts3010) December 1, 2024

Other people think Apple was simply being playful in the moment. They note the girl who was moving out of the frame doesn’t seem to react to Apple in any negative way.

“This made me like her. She has a sense of humour over the ridiculousness of this. 😂,” one commenter wrote on the post.

Kind of enamoured by Apple Martin choosing to make one of her first big public appearances at Le Bal des Débutantes. very chic albeit archaic. Also absolutely adore this custom Valentino look which took 750 hours to create! pic.twitter.com/NqMKVQKIRo — C 💒 (@churchofysl) December 1, 2024

You can CLEARLY see the photographer motion her to stop for a photo and she playfully indulges him. She seems excited to be outside and was just being silly. Y’all better leave Chris Martin’s Apple alone. https://t.co/KfVYkilbYU — Athena (@AthenaBerglund) December 1, 2024

It feels like the culture is ripe for the debutante ball to make a comeback. Gen Z ladies are obsessed w/ high fashion, the dating world is a cesspool, and marriage is aspirational again. Apple Martin in custom Valentino doesn’t hurt either! https://t.co/daTjWm8Cx3 — emma (@emp_tn) December 1, 2024

Apple must be thrilled with her parents’ support! 💖🎉 — Princess Anum (@Akimitsu022) December 2, 2024

