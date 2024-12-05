‘Arcane’s’ CaitVi relationship has fans cheering for more

Decoding Fandom is a weekly column that dives deep into the world of fan culture and runs on Wednesdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

If you assumed the inclusion of a lesbian sex scene on a popular Netflix show based on a video game would prove controversial, you’d be right.



The TV series Arcane, which takes place in the League of Legends video game universe, concluded its second and final season in November. The show follows two sisters––Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell)––caught up in a war between the rich and the poor.



Following their initial scenes together, many fans latched on to the relationship between Vi and Caitlyn (Katie Leung), a police officer from a wealthy family. They had their long-awaited first kiss in the third episode of the second season, and a love scene between the two characters appeared in episode 8.

CaitVi fans react to love scene

For fans of the couple, (known as CaitVi), the confirmation of their romantic relationship was something to celebrate. Fans were delighted that their favorite couple was “endgame” (meaning that they ended up together), and others rejoiced that they “beat the dead lesbian trope.”



Many were pleasantly surprised by how explicit the love scene was for an animated series. Though some claimed the scene was fanservice, few CaitVi fans had complaints. “idgaf if the caitvi sex scene was fanservice i am a fan and i was serviced,” wrote one X user.



Of course, there were several points of contention amongst all this excitement, as there often is with fandom. Following the series’ conclusion, co-creator Christian Linke revealed that the original love scene between Vi and Caitlyn was significantly longer, but the studio forced them to cut it so the show’s rating wouldn’t change. After suggesting the original scene is “probably on some French hard drive,” he later noted that he still has a copy that could see the light of day in the future.



As expected, responses to Linke’s revelation were spirited, to say the least. CaitVi fans were incensed and announced their plans to storm the French production studio to retrieve the hard drive. “i’m gonna start acting like those grown ass men demanding the snyder cut,” wrote one fan.



Others noted that fans should be grateful for what they got with CaitVi, especially considering the limited screen time given to previous animated sapphic couples like Korra and Asami from The Legend of Korra.



Some took aim at Netflix specifically, with fans noting they have a troubling history when it comes to lesbian content. “Netflix never beating the ‘lesbophobic even though lesbians made them what they are’ allegations,” wrote one fan, referencing the massive success of Orange is the New Black.

Not everyone was happy with ‘Arcane’ Season 2

But not all Arcane fans want the original scene to be released, illustrating deep-seated divisiveness within the fandom. One fan wrote that it was the worst scene in the series, and another suggested that no one wanted it in the first place. Others thought it was poorly timed within the context of the episode, and a few responded with outright homophobia.



Moreover, some fans thought the focus on CaitVi in Season 2 took attention away from other couples and storylines. “and if i said jinx has been repeatedly thrown under the bus to uplift caitvi…” wrote one fan. Indeed, amidst all the celebration amongst CaitVi fans were plenty of haters who blamed the couple for storylines they found unsatisfactory.



This discourse upset the fans who logged on in order to cheer for their favorite couple. “I WAITED FOR 3 YEARS FOR CAITVI AND FANDOM RUINED IT IN ONE WEEK,” one X user wrote.



Online fandom can be a place for fans to come together and share their excitement for their favorite pieces of popular culture. But, at the same time, the constant discourse and debates can make some fans want to log off altogether.



Queer fans feel particularly maligned when it comes to both haters on social media and studios not giving them the storylines they long for. Indeed, studios seem intent on catering to the so-called “ toxic fans ” rather than those rallying for better representation.



Whether calls to release the original CaitVi scene will be as powerful as the movement to release the “ Snyder Cut ” remains to be seen. As ever, the discourse rages on.

