‘Sims 4’ players are creating Luigi Mangione characters to play with—complete with thick eyebrows and an orange jumpsuit

Luigi Mangione, the UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect-turned-internet sensation, has received some of the web’s finest treatment this week. We’ve seen the man meme’d in so many ways. Some of the internet is dedicated to celebrating her heartthrob status, while others are working on his defense by providing some very plausible alibis.

However, the latest internet tradition he’s being inaugurated to is having his own builds on The Sims 4.

Sims players have created Luigi Mangione characters in-game

A quick search will show that, yes, The Sims 4 players have been busy at work creating their own versions of what the recently arrested 26-year-old looks like.

If you’ve ever dedicated hours to creating the perfect Sim, you know this is no easy feat.

Yet somehow, as of December 13th, 2024, fifteen different versions of the alleged assassin are currently appearing in the Sims 4 gallery. A quick search confirms many people have been dedicating their time this week to making homages of the internet’s latest main character: Luigi Mangione.

This allows any Sims 4 player to access over two dozen different versions of how the game’s community envisions Mangione—simply by accessing the game’s official gallery

The most popular version shows Mangione’s Sim in an unbuttoned white button-down with a devilishly raised eyebrow, and players have downloaded it 296 times so far.

In the description, Sims player ffishtail writes, “Made him while listening [to] ‘Happiness is a Butterfly’ by Lana Del Rey. He’s going to live his best life in Tartosa.” (Lana Del Rey’s influence knows no bounds, apparently.)

Another popular choice is the jumpsuit edition, with 75 downloads.

Realistic to the current moment, this one represents more of a suave jailbird. The description reads, “#claimsadjuster.” The insurance pun hit hard for commenters, who commented, “FREE HIM.”

The Sims community reacts with pride

Commenters expressed both outrage and obsession with the detail put into bringing the supposed criminal to life. Some Sims players were surprised at the latest creations, saying things like “theres actually no way,” and “I cannot with you all.”

However, the actions of Sims 4 players do not surprise most people—especially given the thousands of perfectly curated Sims characters in the gallery that players have modeled after or inspired by real people. “I love this community. I was 1000% certain I would find him here,” said one person, and while another said, “I knew the sims community wouldn’t let me down. We riot at dawn.”

Another player commented, “I love we all collectively knew to make him,” while another simply shouted out the Sims community by saying, “I love everyone here.”

Sims players assign fitting traits

Sims players aim not only to capture his likeness but also his deeper being. They assign personality traits including genius, quick learner, and chief of mischief to the characters.

Social media shares more versions of their own

Across social media, people are showing their own Sim-like takes on Mangione. For those unfamiliar with Sims 4 gameplay, this reveals that many more Luigi Mangione-inspired characters exist across the Sims universe—they just haven’t uploaded them to the gallery for everyone to see.

u/Bikapu via Reddit

As per usual, Sims players stay undefeated.

