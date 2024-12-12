Pinterest predicts that these 20 trends are going to dominate 2025

When it comes to forecasting viral trends, Pinterest is known to be something of a seer with its annual trend report. But, of course, it doesn’t rely on magic and guessing. The company analyzes billions of searches and engagement signals on its platform before sharing its predictions, providing businesses and creators with insights into what’s in vogue.

According to Pinterest’s fifth annual trend report, these are the trends and aesthetics that will take over the Internet in 2025—keep your eyes out for everything from cherry red beauty looks to ultra-practical nesting parties.

1. Cherry Coded

Between cherry lips and cherry cola nails, deep reds are making their way back into beauty and style boards. You can also expect to find literal cherries in recipes, too—think cherry martinis.

2. Aura Beauty

It’s giving mood ring-core. The aura beauty trend boils down to choosing a color and making it your makeup color scheme, like purple eyeshadow matching with purple blush. If you’re undecided about your aura, you could tap into all colors and spring for something like vibrant New Wave-inspired makeup.

3. Rococo Revival

A major influence on the viral coquette trend, Rococo is an art and architectural style that embraces ornate motifs, ruffles, lace, and gold trimming. Expect a major uptick in luxurious table settings and dainty fashion accessories.

4. Sea Witchery

Ursula-core is going to have a major moment. Be on the lookout for deep pearlescent makeup, seashell purses, and wavy mermaid hair.

5. Surreal Soirees

If you’re hosting a dinner party in 2025, you might encounter some surreal Salvador Dali-inspired lifestyle boards while browsing Pinterest. Some whimsical ideas that fall in line with this trend include quirky Is It Cake?-worthy cake bouquets and upside-down wine glasses.

6. Castlecore

We were never the same since Chappell Roan’s epic medieval-inspired VMAs performance. 2025 is taking us back to the days of Camelot with trumpet-sleeved dresses, opulent ruby jewelry, and chainmail necklaces.

7. Dolled Up

While Barbiecore was predominantly about hot pink, this doll-inspired trend encompasses a broad range of pastels and zeroes in on whimsical silhouettes. According to Pinterest search trends, doll-like makeup, necklace charms, and doll shoes will be on the rise.

8. Fisherman Aesthetic

A cousin of the sea witchery trend, the fisherman aesthetic embraces a life-at-sea style with cable-knit sweaters, raincoats, and nautical stripe shirts. Oh, and Pinterest also noted a rise in tin fish-inspired tats—there was an 80% increase for the search term “sardine tattoo.”

10. Goddess Energy

Closely related to the “aura beauty” trend, the goddess energy aesthetic is becoming popular amongst Gen X and boomers. It’s all about gold, from luxurious chain necklaces to metallic eyeshadows.

11. Rebel Floats

’50s nostalgia is in, and that includes soda fountain drinks on the food and beverage front. Soda floats are going to be big this year, but you’ll find them with modern twists, such as unexpected accouterments and vibrant colors.

12. Terra Futura

An extension of the hortifuturism trend, terra futura encourages people to practice self-sufficient gardening and introduce modern upgrades to their green spaces. As a fashion style, it’s a repackaging of the solar punk aesthetic, touting earthy colors, flowy silhouettes, and wide cuts—bonus points if your pieces are secondhand or sustainably made.

13. Primary Play

Say goodbye to boring white walls. The Primary Play trend focuses on honoring your inner child with creative and playful interiors. Both Gen Z and Gen X DIYers have been painting cupboards, furniture, doors, and more, especially with vibrant colors.

14. Pickle Fix

It’s the year of the pickle. If you love a salty, tangy kick in your food (and even beverages), it’s definitely your time to shine—according to Pinterest, the term “pickle margarita” enjoyed a 100% search increase. (Just double-check what’s in your pickle jars before you try out new recipes.)

15. Moto Boho

With so many microtrends on the rise, your closet might feel a bit incoherent. This trend leans into the randomness of the average wardrobe, mixing and matching structured pieces like leather jackets with flowy skirts for an edgy yet chic getup.

16. Peak Travel

Mountains have made it to the top of travel lists for Gen Z and Gen X. Per Pinterest search trends, travelers are looking up spots like the Dolomites and Portillo.

17. Chaos Cakes

Most of us can relate more to Nailed It than The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals. Bakers are letting go of unrealistic expectations of perfect cakes and embracing not only chaos but also oddities—think rat-shaped cakes.

18. Player One

These days, your profile picture is your first impression. This year will be major for customizing online avatars, so it’s going to be a fun ride for the Memoji warriors out there.

19. Mix & Maximalist

Fashion has been vibrant and hodgepodge-y for a minute, and that same energy is heading on over to interior design. With terms like “eclectic apartment” and “eclectic maximalism” trending, you can expect to find lots of layers and colors while pinning decor ideas.

19. Seeing Double

Whether you’re going out with your partner or bestie, make it a joint slay by coordinating matching outfits. If you don’t want to be matchy-matchy from head to toe, some smaller ideas from trending search terms include matching nails and bracelets.

20. Nesting Parties

Rather than putting together baby showers, Gen Z and millennial parents are now throwing nesting parties. Instead of showering parents with baby gifts, friends and families prepare for a baby’s arrival by helping out with tasks such as folding baby clothes, prepping meals, and building nurseries.

