Jojo Siwa messily celebrated turning 21 at Disney World—and shared it all on TikTok

The average 21st birthday can be a sloppy affair, and that’s just for us normies. For an influencer/singer/superstar, that sloppiness is more likely to be documented. Thoroughly.

Earlier this week, Jojo Siwa went viral as she celebrated turning the legal drinking age by doing it around the world. Specifically, at Epcot, the Walt Disney World theme park where guests can visit several “countries” to explore culture, try regionally appropriate foods and, far and away most prominently, drink in every single one.

“Drinking around the world” as a concept has been around since pretty much the park’s opening in 1982 (unlike Siwa, est. 2003).

Despite recently being in the news for some less-than-ideal reasons, the recently-reinvented Siwa had no problem cutting loose among the other Mickey-eared day drinkers with her Special Forces co-star Tyler Cameron.

TikToker @summmerllly posted a video on May 20th documenting the shenanigans, showing Siwa leading a group of fans in a festive rendition of her latest, “Karma,” despite some of the fans not being super familiar with the lyrics.

Siwa took to the ‘Tok herself that day, as she put it, “drunk as f*ck.”

The posted video, shot in front of her impressive “liquor spread,” featured Siwa showing off an eye bruise from an alleged altercation.

Oh, she also threw in a plug for “Karma” for good measure. That’s some solid self-PR.

Later in the evening, Jojo posted-and-deleted a video of her celebrations to her TikTok stories—only to repost it to her feed:

@itsjojosiwa But I accidentally posted this on my story and meant to post it on the feed so here’s the screen recording ♬ original sound – JoJo Siwa

Happy birthday, Jojo, and here’s hoping you continue to receive the greatest gift of all: attention!

