‘Looks like a WWE champion’: What’s going on with Jojo Siwa’s new look and rebrand?

Beloved internet personality Jojo Siwa has debuted a new look with efforts to rebrand, and long-time fans appear to be less than thrilled about it. Let’s break down the Jojo Siwa rebrand.

Jojo Siwa’s origins: “Jojo with the Bow Bow”

Jojo—originally known for her signature side ponytail and colorful, glittery makeup—rose to fame on Dance Moms and eventually became a judge on the reality show So You Think You Can Dance.

She got her start under Abby Lee Miller’s dance tutilage and eventually landed at Nickelodeon, where she booked a major contract with the network, appearing on shows like The Thundermans and School of Rock, and the Kids Choice Awards.

But perhaps what she was known for the most was her brightly-colored style—from her style to her house to her tour bus—and for always wearing her hair in an extremely tight ponytail and accompanying gigantic bow. She certainly had a look, and didn’t deviate from it for quite some time.

Leaving her Nickelodeon child star in the past

In recent years, the star has begun making her own music, her latest of which she credits with ushering in her newest, darkest era—an era that is definitely not as child-friendly as her previous projects. The musician even went so far as to warn fans of this back in March, with an Instagram post saying, “The following content is not made for children.”

Fast forward to this week. While attending the iHeartRadio Music Awards this week, Jojo showed off her dramatic new look, featuring a black and silver glittering bodysuit and some intense makeup:

According to Jojo, the look is a direct reference to the music video for her upcoming new single, Karma, which can be seen in a recent teaser.

Backlash from Jojo’s fans

Regarding her rebrand, Jojo seems to already be expecting backlash from her fans, exclusively telling E! News on the red carpet, “People are afraid of things they don’t know. [New] things can be scary for people.”

She went on to tell Access Hollywood on the same red carpet that she’s looking to have a Miley Cyrus Bangerz moment, referencing the artist’s 2013 album release wherein Miley completely changed up her look and sound, breaking away from her Hannah Montana Disney Channel days in favor of a more edgy, adventurous persona. “She is my number one idol,” Jojo said of Miley. “I want to do what she did with Bangerz. I want to have that moment.”

JoJo Siwa tells Access Hollywood that she wants to have her Miley Cyrus ‘Bangerz’ moment:



“She is my number one idol. I want to do what she did with ‘Bangerz.’ I want to have that moment. I’m flattered that the world even can compare that.” pic.twitter.com/JnVhQmKaBq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 2, 2024

The sudden switch in style has come as a shock to many of Jojo’s long-time fans, who are used to her more “child-friendly” look.

The Internet reacts to Jojo Siwa’s rebrand

Naturally, these fans have had many, many reactions (and jokes) about the rebrand and new era, taking to X to share their thoughts:

she kinda looks like mr schue forced her to perform a KISS song in full makeup and wardrobe for theatricality week https://t.co/5jeIvCsn2n — redbull supernova (@selfishgirlmp3) April 2, 2024

jojo siwa saying she was a bad girl has been making me laugh for days cause this is literally her pic.twitter.com/GjWY0W0C1D — kie (@criminalplaza) March 20, 2024

Jojo Siwa looks like a WWE champion now https://t.co/hCxn2TVfrz — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) April 3, 2024

The jojo siwa thing is really just what happens when you don’t let a kid live a normal life and force her to wear bows and glitter to perform for a child audience. Just let her have her emo phase, however long or short it may be — pumpkin (@abc_pumpkinz) April 3, 2024

someone said jojo siwa looks like shadow from sk8 THIS IS CRAZY pic.twitter.com/AKxB2MUeM4 — fenia ☆ (@faerxn) April 2, 2024

Why people confused on why Jojo Siwa dress and act a certain way. She damn near spent her whole childhood on a dance show that she had to be perfect on and wear all them got damn bows everyday. She having her freedom of expression. Tf lol — Sorrows, Sorrows, Prayers😬 (@CHANcantyouTEL) April 2, 2024

LETS TAKE EM’ TO THE WASTELAND! https://t.co/r2pJVDGjDT — poptart 🖤 (dune era) (@bellaxedward666) April 2, 2024

Shes reminds of him pic.twitter.com/SrVrVPK5pj — NI𝕏N ✨ (@MrNixn) April 3, 2024

So, there you have it! Jojo’s new music video for Karma will be released April 5.

