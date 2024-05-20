‘My favorite time of the year online’: Henry Winkler’s annual fishing trip captivates users on X

In the hustle and bustle of this workaday “smash that subscribe button” world in which we live, it’s important to take time for the simple things. Henry Winkler knows what’s up.

Every year, the Happy Days/Barry/Arrested Development legend takes a trip to eastern Idaho. What does he do there? He fishes. How does he fish? Delightfully, folks. Delightfully.

On the river day one pic.twitter.com/vzUbHt9lqg — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) May 19, 2024

Well, it’s that time of year once again, for the man who famously “jumped the shark” to uh, catch the fish.

First of the spring ! Hello Mr cutie !! pic.twitter.com/j5BMMjc3sm — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) May 19, 2024

It takes but a glance at one of Winkler’s feed to realize that his fishing pics are accompanied by just the best captions imaginable. I mean, look at these!

Living my dream I may pic.twitter.com/N50ulWizuM — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) May 19, 2024

“Living the dream I may!” What does it mean? I don’t know, but it’s now my life’s purpose to find out.

It’s not just fish presentation photos that Winkler bestows upon us, no no. It’s also unfiltered, uncut wisdom about life itself.

America is Large enough for all of us . pic.twitter.com/AZNL2YZQgp — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) May 19, 2024

If that’s not enough, Winkler’s fishing posts may be the only pure thing left on the internet. Just look at the X comments no arguments, no bots, no ****** IN BIOs. Just unbridled enthusiasm and joy.

Some people on X actually look forward to Winkler’s trip every year:

it’s my favorite time of the year online: henry winkler goes on a week long fishing trip and shows us the fish he catches like a proud animal crossing character https://t.co/UF9sxO0xmj — cinnamon bun (@notsofiacoppola) May 19, 2024

GUYS WE'VE MADE IT TO HENRY WINKLER FISH PIC SEASON! HAPPY DAY TO YOU ALL! https://t.co/4Kw2KexprU — 💜feji🦄 he/him (@fejimanz) June 25, 2023

Yay! Bring on all the Henry Winkler pure joy fish photos! https://t.co/hRKH1etHGe — Jeanne Casteen (@JeanneCasteen) May 20, 2024

I am always elated when I start seeing @hwinkler4real ‘s fishing trip pics appearing in my feed. It means that days of joyful fish pics are coming.

(I say this without any irony. THIS makes me happy.) pic.twitter.com/3KSINAR0Q7 — (((Judd Winick))) 🐀 (@JuddWinick) June 18, 2019

Is it time for Henry Winkler to go on his annual fishing trip to utopia and make us all super cheery again to see his big happy grin, gorgeous trout and occasional fish flop (😂) on Twitter yet?

📸 @hwinkler aka The Fonz. pic.twitter.com/W1uZvTztZS — Deb Paskall (@debpaskall) April 29, 2024

"Every time I go fishing, I put my catch on Twitter and then I give it a kiss and send it on its way and hopefully next year it’ll be larger and I’ll catch it again." — Henry Winkler, 2021 https://t.co/UhYmh61JRs https://t.co/q7c0OvsL0L — The Strategist (@strategist) May 20, 2024

The fish is like “omg Henry Winkler” https://t.co/DAcfcl0vyh — Stone Cold Jane Austen (@AbbyHiggs) May 20, 2024

I'm starting to believe the good and great @hwinkler4real is an unwitting co-star in a reboot of "Groundhog Day" as told from the P.O.V. of a single fishie who keeps getting snagged every day. pic.twitter.com/H5VwaCovH2 — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) September 13, 2023

Imagine not only getting to meet Henry Winkler but he also calls you Mr cutie? What a day for that fish! https://t.co/XfXVP9dWKI — sensitive pencil (@Mrzack123) May 20, 2024

Oh, to be as happy as Henry Winkler holding fish. pic.twitter.com/vFGAd6aNVn — Caden 🇵🇸 (@TheCTFrank) June 28, 2023

Find someone that looks at you like Henry Winkler looks at fish. pic.twitter.com/1AQsp4OYIp — Wendy Pink (@wendypink224) September 12, 2023

You can follow Winkler’s continued pursuit of tranquility here.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.