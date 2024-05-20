‘My favorite time of the year online’: Henry Winkler’s annual fishing trip captivates users on X

In the hustle and bustle of this workaday “smash that subscribe button” world in which we live, it’s important to take time for the simple things. Henry Winkler knows what’s up.
Every year, the Happy Days/Barry/Arrested Development legend takes a trip to eastern Idaho. What does he do there? He fishes. How does he fish? Delightfully, folks. Delightfully.
Well, it’s that time of year once again, for the man who famously “jumped the shark” to uh, catch the fish.
It takes but a glance at one of Winkler’s feed to realize that his fishing pics are accompanied by just the best captions imaginable. I mean, look at these!
“Living the dream I may!” What does it mean? I don’t know, but it’s now my life’s purpose to find out.
It’s not just fish presentation photos that Winkler bestows upon us, no no. It’s also unfiltered, uncut wisdom about life itself.
If that’s not enough, Winkler’s fishing posts may be the only pure thing left on the internet. Just look at the X comments no arguments, no bots, no ****** IN BIOs. Just unbridled enthusiasm and joy.
Some people on X actually look forward to Winkler’s trip every year:
You can follow Winkler’s continued pursuit of tranquility here.
