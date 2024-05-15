‘Let me see you do some underwater welding’: Harrison Butker’s advice to women during commencement speech receives backlash online

It’s commencement speech season and Super Bowl champion Harrison Butker’s was a doozy. If there’s one thing about pro athletes, it’s that many of them really enjoy religion. Like, really enjoy it.

Over the weekend, Kansas City Chiefs kicker came off the bench (after sitting most of the event) to let the Benedictine College Class of 2024 know that he really enjoys religion, among other fun things such as: what provides a woman with true life fulfillment, the importance of traditional masculinity, and that’s it, because he’s only used to making three points at a time. Oh, and he threw in a reference to his “teammate’s girlfriend” for good measure.

Butker, who if you’re like me, you’ve always called “Hairy Buttkicker,” in particular had some tips for the ladies:

Butker mentions how his wife Isabelle “convert[ed] to the faith, become my wife and embrace[d] one of the most important titles of all: Homemaker.”

Yeah. As you might imagine, the officials on the internet have declared Butker’s points “no good.”

This dipshit and pal of Josh Hawley grew up in a wealthy family and his mother is an accomplished physicist. Which enabled him to make a living kicking a ball. But he’s telling these women they won’t be fulfilled until they are married and pregnant. https://t.co/PV1KUxoSfI — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 15, 2024

Sounds like some players “need to stay in their lanes” and shouldn’t be giving commencement speeches. — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) May 14, 2024

That just seems like a really long way of saying get back in the kitchen, and make me a sammich. — Josh Brown (@JoshBrown06) May 14, 2024

BREAKING: Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker challenging Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers for position of NFL player most in need of shutting the fuck up. — Feodor Chin 🇺🇸❄️ (@FeoChin) May 15, 2024

Some responses went there.

Harrison Butker said “be masculine, do things that are hard” and is a fucking kicker. Let me see you do some underwater welding or something — 𝓜𝓮𝓰. (@MeganAvc_) May 15, 2024

he's a kicker in the NFL. his life holds no meaning — ᙃᥱᥲtᖾᙃoɾ⳽ᥲꙆ🐬 (@OGyodaSports) May 14, 2024

Others added some factors you just can’t ignore here:

It's important context that Harrison Butker was a tuba player before he was a kicker. And as we all know, tuba players are weird, messed up individuals. No exceptions. https://t.co/4VWrczJSMZ — Real Ross of Kansas City (@rdjensby) May 14, 2024

Surely the sort of archaic ideas Butler was spewing about a woman’s place in the home were learned, right? Undoubtedly his own mother lived a happy, fulfilling life as a wife and mother ONLY. RIGHT?

Yeah, no.

Hmmm…

Let's talk about Harrison's mother.



Here's the receipt pic.twitter.com/DgRVNRQUDF — LilShadow (@Ms_LilShadow) May 14, 2024

Yet, his mother is an accomplished physicist who works in the Department of Radiation Oncology at Emory University Medical School in a high paying job that enabled him to have an affluent upbringing, but he wants a basic fundi wife?? Surprise! He's a hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/PSoh5dBBIJ — RoadTrippingCat🌊🌊🌊 (@colonialcountr3) May 15, 2024

Turns out, Butker’s cushy background of affluence was co-constructed by, of all people, accomplished oncologist Elizabeth Butker—his lady parent! Huh. I’m sure Butker will realize the irony of this during his long stretches of “think” time next season sitting on his good pal, the bench.

Let me understand this, Colin Kaepernick was threatened, blacklisted, condemned for peacefully taking a knee in protest against racial injustice/police brutality, but Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker gives a misogynistic, bigoted, homophobic speech and it’s fine? Racism. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) May 15, 2024

No word from the “shut up and play sports” crowd on this one, oddly. (JK, it’s not odd at all.)

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.