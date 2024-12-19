Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: A Republican getting duped by a Star Wars prop amid the panic over drone sightings , an Amazon shopper who shared the truly strange reasoning they got about their package, why an OpenAI whistleblower dying by suicide has sparked conspiracies , and how Sims 4 players are creating Luigi Mangione characters to play with .

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a “Deplatformed” column for you.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R) is getting trolled online after he put the Biden administration’s handling of recent drone sightings on blast—by using an image of a Star Wars prop.

While there are tons of reasons why you might not receive your Amazon package on time, this has got to be one of the strangest .

An employee-turned-whistleblower with the artificial intelligence (AI) company OpenAI was found dead in his San Francisco apartment, prompting a flurry of conspiracy theories online .

You can find and download them all in the ‘Sims 4‘ gallery.

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

MAGA lusts over ‘Day of the Rake’

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

😮 A woman’s video recently went viral after she shared the disastrous results of trying to wash a used beanbag chair.

❄️ The Tesla Cybertruck is once again facing backlash after a recent snowstorm led one owner to discover a major design flaw with the vehicle.

🚗 A woman just bought a Subaru in February and it’s already doing something weird .

📱 No one likes phone companies, which is probably why this woman went viral after calling out T-Mobile, which she said “lied” to her about the cost of a new phone plan .

🍕 Little Caesars is known for its Hot-N-Ready pizza and its Crazy Bread. But what if we told you you didn’t have to choose between the iconic menu items ?

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Is your kid attending funerals on Roblox?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

FOX sparks debate in viral video, slamming Luigi Mangione and calling Daniel Penny a “hero.”