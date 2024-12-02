‘Now we need to pay for his mistake’: Woman accuses T-Mobile of ‘lying’ after going in for new phone, getting stuck with plan

A woman is going viral on TikTok after calling out T-Mobile, which she said “lied” to her about the cost of a new phone plan.

Dani Fernandez (@danifernandez.go) says that she and her family were loyal MetroPCS customers. Fernandez says they didn’t experience issues with this carrier but were “looking for options” so that Fernandez’s mom could upgrade her phone.

Apparently, MetroPCS told them it couldn’t offer her any promotions. But a worker there told Fernandez that her family could switch to T-Mobile—“and get a new phone, plus a better plan.” Switching phone plans, though, had its fair share of issues.

And now, Fernandez is accusing T-Mobile of “lying” to her. As of Sunday, her TikTok clip had amassed more than 87,900 views.

What happened?

Fernandez says a T-Mobile worker told her that she could get an even cheaper phone plan: three lines for $90 per month. (Fernandez says she paid $100 per month with MetroPCS.) In addition, Fernandez’s mom’s phone would only cost $18 per month as long as the family stayed with T-Mobile for the next 24 months, Fernandez recalls the worker saying.

“To get the credit for the phone,” Fernandez explains.

It all sounded great in the beginning, Fernandez says. Then the first bill came. Fernandez says it was $118.

When Fernandez asked why she was charged more, she says a worker told her that the $90 per month rate is only for those who set up automatic payments. After that’s fixed, Fernandez says she was under the impression that future bills would reflect the $90 per month cost that she and T-Mobile agreed to.

Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, though.

For the second month’s bill, Fernandez says she was informed that the worker who signed her family up for the phone plan accidentally gave them a military discount. And since her family is not military, Fernandez says she was told that her plan will now cost $155 per month—which is $55 per month more than what she paid at MetroPCS.

Fernandez says she was so angered by this news that she was “shaking.”

“Now we’re going to pay a lot more,” she says. “The guy there signed us up for a plan that we were not supposed to get, and now we need to pay for his mistake.”

How did T-Mobile respond?

Fernandez says that T-Mobile refused to honor the initial $90 per month price Fernandez thought they agreed to. She said the company told her that her family could, indeed, switch providers. But doing so would make her mom’s phone (which she bought with the T-Mobile plan) cost $300.

“This is so frustrating that I literally cried,” Fernandez says. “We can’t do anything about it, and I don’t think that’s fair. They lied to us in the beginning.”

In a follow-up clip, she says, too, that it would be useless to pay $300 for the phone because she would no longer be a T-Mobile customer after it’s paid off.

“So that’s just great, right?” Fernandez says sarcastically. “Just great.”

Fernandez suggests, too, that she regrets the switch from MetroPCS to T-Mobile.

“They were always very good,” Fernandez says of MetroPCS. “I don’t know why we did this, honestly.”

How much are T-Mobile’s phone plans?

It’s unclear which plan Fernandez and her family signed up for. But T-Mobile’s website offers cell phone plans, where the cost ranges from $90 to $180 per month.

The $90 per month plan, it said, only comes with the “essentials.” And the $90 does not include the monthly tax and fees.

Viewers respond to content creator’s predicament

In the comments of Fernandez’s video, some fellow T-Mobile customers encouraged the content creator to try and find some good in the deal. Many said they’ve had positive experiences with the phone carrier so far.

“I pay $180 for 6 lines with T-Mobile and never had an issue,” one woman shared. “Sorry this happened to you.”

“I loooove T-Mobile,” another said. “We pay 190 for 5 lines and my son’s iPad.”

Others, however, encouraged Fernandez to switch back to MetroPCS or to take legal action.

“Do bbb claim and FCC complaint,” one user suggested.

“Hey just go back to metro it’s so convenient instead of over paying I understand you wanted a new phone, but it’s better if you buy the phone somewhere else and then connect with your service,” another offered.

“File a claim with BBB,” a third viewer wrote. “They will fix it right away.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Fernandez via TikTok comment and to T-Mobile through email.

