‘Growing up in Detroit that’s how we always get it’: Woman shows ‘crazy crust’ Little Caesars hack. First, you need a Hot-N-Ready

Little Caesars is known for its Hot-N-Ready pizza and its Crazy Bread. But what if we told you you didn’t have to choose between the iconic menu items? Popular food TikToker Nicole Ludwig (@nicole.ludwig) shared a hack to get the best of both worlds.

Ludwig, who has 199,000 followers and is based in San Diego, starts her TikTok off by lauding Little Caesars’ $6 large, two-topping pizza deal.

To get the deal, Ludwig says, just add “TOPTHIS” as a coupon code. The code should be valid until Dec. 15. But Ludwig and her boyfriend have a way to upgrade the pizza.

“It’s called the Crazy Crust, and you can only ask for it after it’s cooked,” Ludwig explains in her video.

Ludwig’s boyfriend Brayden dubbed his so-called invention “crazy crust” since it uses some of the same ingredients found on Crazy Bread. Crazy Bread consists of buttery garlic and parmesan cheese. And Braden and Ludwig, when picking up their pizza, ask a worker to douse their pizza with the same buttery garlic and parmesan cheese.

“You can put it on the entire pizza if you ask them,” Braden says.

Viewers have always done this

Ludwig’s video has racked up over 402,000 views. Viewers felt seen by it.

“Been doing that since 2013 when I worked there,” one viewer remarked.

“Growing up in Detroit that’s how we always get it!” another commented.

“It’s been a thing for years when I used to work they usually ask for it otp and charge extra,” a third said.

Can you add butter and parmesan without an extra charge?

This hack has essentially been a secret menu item. The Daily Meal claims that employees will do this free of charge. However, Little Caesars customers have reported mixed results.

One Redditor in a r/LittleCaesars subreddit shared that they have tried this hack twice. They were only charged one of the times.

“In California it’s called crazy sauce all over. Haven’t had little C’s in forever, but last I checked it was $1.75,” another said on that same thread.

“Is it the crazy crust? They do that for +$2 at my local LCs but I think you only have the option to do it for the stuffed crust,” another chimed in.

It’s best to contact your local Little Caesars ahead of time before trying out this hack.

