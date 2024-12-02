The Tesla Cybertruck is once again facing backlash after this weekend’s snow led one owner to discover a major design flaw with the vehicle.

In a video posted to TikTok, user Joe Fay revealed how his vehicle’s headlights became completely obstructed from snowfall thanks to the design of the Cybertruck’s front bumper.

“Now, I can’t believe Tesla just didn’t think about this when they put this giant shelf in front of the lights, but if they did, it’s honestly an awful design,” he said.

The video, which has since been viewed over 2.9 million times, is now being flooded with sarcastic remarks aimed at the electric automaker.

“The major flaws would be the entire vehicle,” one user wrote.

“I truly believe that Elon built these things to prove that people will buy anything he sells, no matter how horrible it is,” one said in reference to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In a follow-up clip, Fay looked to defend the vehicle by arguing that the lights would only be blocked if the front bumper was completely covered in snow.

“So yea, there might be the occasional time or two where that could be an issue, but I don’t foresee this being much of an issue that you’ll even notice if you get a Cybertruck,” he said.

Fay did add, however, that many of the cameras mounted on the vehicle were rendered useless due to the weather.

But TikTok users weren’t exactly ready to celebrate Fay’s attempt to reframe the issue.

“Dude drove 2 miles when it’s not snowing to prove it’s not a problem,” one commenter wrote.

“There could be a couple moments where you’re unable to see out of your 7 ton tungsten cube while driving, but whatever, I don’t see it being an issue,” another mockingly said.

As it turns out, though, Fay isn’t the first person to complain about experiencing Cybertruck’s first snow.

In a post on Friday to the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, a user named MyOtherTruck detailed a nearly identical problem.

“The lights get clogged with snowfall, then the bits that melt freeze and create a sort of ice wall blocking the lights,” the user explained. “This can’t be removed without a hammer (my scrapper couldn’t). Super bummed out about it as I was counting on it being a beast in the snow.”

Numerous other accounts admitted to facing the same problem as well.

“Yea same issue; I was caught in a snowstorm in Bangor, Maine 2 days ago and had 2 feet of visibility. We got 10 inches of snow,” another Cybertruck owner wrote.

But, as is often the case, Tesla fans pointed their fingers elsewhere. Many said that the driver was to blame and that he should have invested in ways to keep his lights from being blocked.

Regardless, the snow fiasco is just the latest controversy to hit the Cybertruck since its launch.

As noted by CBS News in October, Tesla has had to recall the Cybertruck five times in less than a year.

