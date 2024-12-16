An employee-turned-whistleblower with the artificial intelligence (AI) company OpenAI was found dead in his San Francisco apartment, prompting a flurry of conspiracy theories online.

The body of the employee, identified as 26-year-old Suchir Balaji, was located on Nov. 26 after authorities were asked by a caller to check on his well-being.

News of the death, which the local medical examiner’s office said was caused by suicide, exploded on social media over the weekend. Yet, despite police stating that there was no evidence of foul play, many online questioned the circumstances of Balaji’s passing.

Balaji left the company in August after stating that “OpenAI’s use of copyrighted data to build ChatGPT violated the law.” The whistleblower also argued “that technologies like ChatGPT were damaging the internet.”

BREAKING: OpenAI whistleblower Suchir Balaji, who accused the company of breaking copyright law, has been found dead in apparent suicide, per TC. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) December 14, 2024

Speaking to CNBC, a spokesperson for OpenAI stated that the company was “devastated” to learn of Balaji’s fate.

Prominent conspiracy theorists like X user Ian Carroll racked up hundreds of thousands of views by definitively stating that “Whistleblowers don’t commit suicide.”

“I’m starting to think we need a thorough investigation of medical examiners and coroners,” Carroll wrote.

Digging into the OpenAI whistleblower suicide-



I’m starting to think we need a thorough investigation of medical examiners and coroners.



Whistleblowers don’t commit suicide. We all know that.



This one was a threat to not only OpenAIs billions of revenue- but all the other… pic.twitter.com/YR7weiRWha — Ian Carroll (@IanCarrollShow) December 14, 2024

Others compared the situation to the reported suicide death earlier this year of a Boeing whistleblower, who had accused the company of cutting corners when it came to safety.

“Remember there was never any accountability for Boeing murdering whistleblowers. Now there is OpenAI,” one user wrote. “This is why I roll my eyes at the folks lecturing that violence is never the answer, because it’s always the answer for the powerful.”

Remember there was never any accountability for Boeing murdering whistleblowers. Now there is OpenAI. This is why I roll my eyes at the folks lecturing that violence is never the answer, because it’s always the answer for the powerful. — Jay (@FerrazzanoJay) December 14, 2024

Many users also highlighted Balaji’s last post to X, which was made just days before the discovery of his body.

In the post, Balaji noted that he had worked at OpenAI for nearly four years and spent the last year-and-a-half at the company working on ChatGPT.

“I initially didn’t know much about copyright, fair use, etc. but became curious after seeing all the lawsuits filed against GenAI companies,” he wrote. “When I tried to understand the issue better, I eventually came to the conclusion that fair use seems like a pretty implausible defense for a lot of generative AI products, for the basic reason that they can create substitutes that compete with the data they’re trained on.”

I recently participated in a NYT story about fair use and generative AI, and why I’m skeptical “fair use” would be a plausible defense for a lot of generative AI products. I also wrote a blog post (https://t.co/xhiVyCk2Vk) about the nitty-gritty details of fair use and why I… — Suchir Balaji (@suchirbalaji) October 23, 2024

Balaji rounded out his statement noting that he did not want his commentary to be “read as a critique of ChatGPT or OpenAI per se, because fair use and generative AI is a much broader issue than any one product or company.”

People also used the final line of the post, “Feel free to get in touch if you’d like to chat … My email’s on my personal website” to hypothesize about Balaji’s mindset.

“This man, a whistle-blower for Open AI, does not sound like a depressed, suicidal man to me. How about you?” wrote @Margare51775614.

This man, a whistle-blower for Open AI, does not sound like a depressed, suicidal man to me. How about you? This was his last post. https://t.co/bEXuneBXXN — Margie the Average American (@Margare51775614) December 14, 2024

OpenAI has defended its data-collecting practices by stating that its AI models are built with publicly available data.

– Boeing whistleblower found dead

– OpenAI whistleblower found dead



Just normal things in the land of the free. — Maitreya Bhakal (@MaitreyaBhakal) December 14, 2024

Billionaire Elon Musk, who helped found OpenAI, responded suspiciously to the news as well. Musk has spent the past several years criticizing the company’s direction.

“Hmm,” Musk wrote in response to the story.

While there’s no evidence that the whistleblower’s death was anything other than a suicide, the internet, especially in light of growing distrust with major corporations, is nevertheless convinced of nefarious intent.

