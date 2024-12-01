‘I’d throw my whole bathroom out’: Person tries to clean used bean bag chair. It backfires spectacularly

A woman’s video recently went viral on TikTok after she shared the disastrous results of trying to wash a used beanbag.

In the video, which has garnered over 6 million views at the time of writing, TikTok user @thang_12__ films her bathroom in complete chaos. Tens of thousands of tiny foam pieces are overflowing from the bathtub, scattered all over the walls, the toilet, and the floor.

Bags full of foam sit in the corner, showing that she tried to clean up the mess.

“RIP… Just wanted to wash a (bought used) beanbag cover,” the TikToker writes in the video’s text overlay.

Although @thang_12__ doesn’t explain exactly what happened, it appears she removed the foam pieces from the beanbag to wash the cover. She then might’ve attempted to clean the foam in the bathtub, causing it to expand uncontrollably and take over the bathroom.

“Even my cat couldn’t believe what I just did,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

The TikToker shares more details in later videos

In more recent posts, @thang_12__ shared her progress as she painstakingly put the beanbag back together, carefully placing the foam pieces back into the cover.

She later posted a final video showing the finished result, along with some cozy moments cuddling with her cat in the beanbag. In the comments, she revealed that the beanbag is from the furniture company Lovesac and is quite large, measuring 4 by 6 feet.

Although the process of cleaning it was challenging, the TikToker says it was ultimately “worth it.”

The best way to clean a bean bag

For bean bags made out of cotton, corduroy, or other similar indoor fabrics, the site Greatbeanbag.com suggests cleaning the furniture using a damp cloth and soapy water.

“Use light, circular motions for the spot cleaning process,” they write. “Any more difficult patches can be cleaned by gently scrubbing with a moist, soft-bristled toothbrush, then wiping the moisture off with a dry cloth.”

On the official Lovesac guide, however, the company recommends customers “simply unzip, remove, and toss your cover in the wash.” While the TikToker’s experience shows this approach might not be the best idea, it’s worth noting that she bought the beanbag used, and the previous owner might’ve modified certain parts.

Viewers are mortified

In the comments, users weren’t sure what they were looking at.

“I don’t understand what happened here,” wrote one user, clearly distressed. “How is it on the walls?”

“Girl, what’s going on? I’m overstimulated,” said another.

A third jokingly suggested, “I’m so stressed I’d throw my whole bathroom out.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @thang_12__ via TikTok comments. We’ve also contacted Lovesac via email.

