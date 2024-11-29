‘Demolished by WHO?’: Amazon shopper says package never arrived. Then he gets a strange notification

While there are tons of reasons why you might not receive your Amazon package on time, this has got to be one of the strangest. This screenshot of someone’s Amazon account has viewers intrigued.

Featured Video

What happened to the Amazon order?

The video posted by TikTok user BajaBlast (@musty.dungeon) shows a screenshot explaining why a package wasn’t delivered. “Delivery car was demolished at 12:50 p.m.,” says the Amazon account page in the customer’s parcel tracker.

“Bro, where is my package,” says the text on the screenshot. “Been waiting 3 weeks,” BajaBlast captioned the video with a silly Jeopardy like song playing in the background.

Advertisement

Since we have no way to prove if this screenshot is real or not, viewers will need to take BajaBlast’s word for now about the package. However, the Daily Dot has reached out to Amazon for comment via email and to BajaBlast via TikTok message and comment.

What to do if your package is late

According to Amazon’s site, if you haven’t received your package after 48 hours of it’s estimated delivery, there are a couple steps you can take to help your package get delivered.

Turns out, you can reach out directly to the delivery driver via your Amazon account. If this doesn’t work out, Amazon recommends contacting the third-party seller directly. That information is listed on your Amazon order’s details.

Advertisement

If it was delivered by Amazon, you can just contact Amazon’s customer service directly for support. Additionally, ordering with ample time before you need an item can make dealing with package delays less stressful.

What are viewers saying?

“Avengers must’ve got in a fight and hurled bro car,” says one comment

“‘We will try again.’ Bro, what?” says another viewer.

Advertisement

“The time stamp is fryin’ me, yo,” says another comment.

“WHO IS AMAZON HIRING THESES DAYS!” says a different viewer.

The Daily Dot has previously covered on challenges to receiving Amazon packages before, like the GPS taking the driver the wrong way. Clearly, there are several reasons why your package may be be late.

Hopefully, a demolished delivery truck is not one of them. Is the driver safe and the packages intact? This video leaves viewers with more questions than answers.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.