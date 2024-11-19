‘Don’t switch to AT&T’: Customer says AT&T is holding their phone hostage after they asked to switch back to Verizon

There’s no getting around it. Everyone has to pick a phone company, and for many, it feels like choosing between a rock and a hard place—confusing contracts, high prices, and spotty service.

In the early 2010s there was a bit more variety in the phone carrier market with companies including Leap Wireless and MetroPCS operating a chunk of the market, according to Statista.

But as business has changed and some companies have merged, three household names dominate the phone carrier space: Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T.

As they continue to compete for the same customers, some who leave their tried-and-true phone provider might regret it, like this woman did.

Why did this shopper instantly regret joining AT&T?

In a viral video with more than 380,000 views, nurse and mother of two Amber (@amber.berry1) took to TikTok to call out AT&T.

She explains that she’d been with Verizon for more than 20 years but abandoned her loyalty because she thought switching to AT&T would be more affordable.

“Its been a headache from the beginning!” she wrote in the caption of a follow-up video.

Amber says that a big part of her frustration stems from the fact that she hasn’t been able to get help when she goes into a physical AT&T store nor on the phone.

“They are holding our phone hostage that we paid for and will not release it to go back to service with Verizon,” Amber says. “They claim [there] is a glitch in the system.”

See, the phone in question was paid for outright, but AT&T’s system has marked it as a prepaid phone and won’t allow it to be released because it’s still “in the contract.”

Phone contracts are notoriously convoluted. They often last multiple years and have a litany of policies and fees if you want to get out of the contract early. In a comment reply, Amber added that she’s also gotten a phone bill for a different amount each month.

“This is such a headache. Stick with verizon people!!” Amber wrote.

Amber’s hateration about AT&T is so intense that the follow-up TikTok she posted is just a picture of an AT&T sign with the word “SUCKS” written in big letters underneath. It’s not quite Kendrick Lamar-level hating, but you can definitely feel the emotion.

How to choose a phone carrier

Each company claims to have the best deals and coverage, but choosing the right phone company for you will depend on a few factors:

Coverage area: While you’d assume each phone provider offers similar coverage, it actually changes based on what area you’re in. For an accurate, nonbiased view of coverage areas, use this interactive map created by the Federal Communications Commission. Make sure to zoom in on your city or cities you frequently travel to to check what carrier has reliable service there.

While you’d assume each phone provider offers similar coverage, it actually changes based on what area you’re in. For an accurate, nonbiased view of coverage areas, use this interactive map created by the Federal Communications Commission. Make sure to zoom in on your city or cities you frequently travel to to check what carrier has reliable service there. Understand your data needs: Before you can compare plans and prices, you need to understand how much data you’ll need monthly. If you use a lot of data or need to spread it out across multiple lines or devices, you might go the unlimited data route. If you’re a more moderate user, a lower-tier plan might work for you. Compare similar plans across carriers to see which works best for your needs and budget.

Before you can compare plans and prices, you need to understand how much data you’ll need monthly. If you use a lot of data or need to spread it out across multiple lines or devices, you might go the unlimited data route. If you’re a more moderate user, a lower-tier plan might work for you. Compare similar plans across carriers to see which works best for your needs and budget. Family plan or solo: Depending on whether you need a solo plan or want to go in on it with a few friends or family members, which carrier you go with could sway.

Depending on whether you need a solo plan or want to go in on it with a few friends or family members, which carrier you go with could sway. Break tradition: Just because Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T are the big three doesn’t mean you can’t use an alternative service, like bargain choice Mint Mobile.

“I’m a Verizon rep and I can tell you there’s barely any difference between the 2 company’s. It’s just a roll of the dice on if the people you’re working with are actually going to be helpful or not,” a top comment read.

“That’s why I don’t buy my phone through att. We buy phones through the manufacturer that makes them. They come unlocked and work great,” a person said.

“Yes AT&T Does suck but Verizon has also gone down BIG time they kept raising my bill when I was locked in a grandfather plan turns out they changed it without my permission and wouldn’t put it back,” another griped.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amber for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to AT&T and Verizon via email.



