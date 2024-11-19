‘3 reasons’: Taco Bell worker warns against eating there. Here’s why

A woman claiming to be a former Taco Bell employee recently went viral on TikTok after issuing a stark warning about eating at the popular fast-food chain.

In her video, TikTok user @finewhereiam222 outlined three reasons why she says customers should avoid eating at her former workplace.

The video has since garnered 1.1 million views, sparking heated discussions in the comments.

What are her 3 warnings against eating at Taco Bell?

She begins with a bold claim. “No. 1, our food is always, always, always, always, always expired,” she says.

Next, she shares another concerning detail about how the store reportedly handles emergencies.

“When we have an outbreak, our sewers explode or something, and we have to shut the entire store down,” she states. “We don’t. We keep serving you food.”

The third reason, she claims, involves mold contamination. “There’s always mold in everything,” she alleges.

According to her, the restaurant also has a pattern of failing inspections but uses management changes as a loophole.

“When we fail, we get a new manager and because we’re under new management, we get a chance to retake that inspection,” she explains. “And then when we fail that again, we get a new manager and a new manager, and this happens for 30-plus years.”

Can the TikToker’s claims be verified?

Many self-identified Taco Bell workers disputed these claims in the comments of the viral video. True or not, they are likely only applicable to the specific franchise she worked at.

Last year, however, another Taco Bell worker echoed claims that they were forced to sell expired beef.

Taco Bell has recently faced online backlash, particularly about pricing, with many consumers suggesting it exceeds what could reasonably be attributed to inflation.

Additionally, customers have raised concerns about the quality of the beef, and how certain items, such as eggs, are prepared.

However, specific claims regarding the restaurant’s cleanliness and safety cannot be confirmed. Several state and federal agencies are tasked with ensuring unsafe practices are not tolerated in the U.S.

Viewers react

Commenters disagreed with the TikToker’s claims.

“Our Taco Bell has the same managers for 10 years plus,” sad one user.

“Depends on store area cuz this isnt true,” chimed in another.

“Mine wasn’t like that,” offered a third.

Other Taco Bell lovers were disturbed. “Girl i’m eating taco bell as we speak,” on of them wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @finewhereiam222 via TikTok comment and direct message. We’ve also contacted Taco Bell via email.

