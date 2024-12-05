‘They clearly were trying to cover it up’: Whataburger customer thinks her order total is suspicious. Then she asks for a receipt

Buyer beware: You should always check your receipt or risk getting overcharged, says this Whataburger customer.

It’s an easy thing to overlook. You’re out at a restaurant, grabbing drinks with friends, or even at the grocery store, and you pay whatever amount is rung up without ever checking your receipt.

Ideally, we’d live in a society where you wouldn’t have to be vigilant about how much you’re charged, trusting that it’s the right amount every time.

But there can be discrepancies, big or small, that ultimately affect your pockets.

One woman was overcharged a significant $31 for dinner and only noticed because she had bank notifications set up. Another was rung up $25 for a $2.50 Twix at a gas station.

While some of these instances can be honest mistakes by the worker, some may have malicious intent.

That’s what this woman said happened to her at her local Whataburger.

The Whataburger incident

“They are stealing from people and expecting them not to notice,” mom Domonique (@queendomonique) claimed in a TikTok viewed over 127,000 times.

Domonique accused a Whataburger in Irving, TX, of “stealing” from customers.

Domonique said that she was out with her young daughter, and they wanted to grab something quick to eat. So they went to Whataburger.

Domonique said her spidey senses immediately started to tingle when they told her the total for their meals.

“That’s weird. I know how much things cost for my daughter and me because it’s always just the two of us,” Domonique pointed out. “That didn’t sound right.”

Domonique held on to the feeling and figured she’d just cross-check the receipt when it came out. Maybe they raised prices, she recalled thinking to herself.

She paid, got her drinks, and eventually got her food, but there was no receipt, Domonique said. Peeping that they weren’t going to give her one, she said she asked the worker who brought her food out to go get it for her.

What was on the receipt?

“Just as I expected. They stole my money,” Domonique claimed.

On the receipt was a $2 “fundraiser” charge, Domonique said. But Domonique pointed out that no one asked her to donate to any fundraiser.

“They just decided to add it on to my order,” Domonique said.

Call the manager

At that point, Domonique said she got out of her car and asked to speak to a manager, demanding that they refund her for the amount that she didn’t consent to paying.

At first, the manager allegedly said that she’d have to refund Domonique for the whole order and then charge her the correct amount.

“Absolutely not. I’m not giving you my card again. Y’all just stole from me. The last thing I’m gonna do is hand you my card again. Figure it out and give me my money back,” Domonique recalled telling the manager.

At that point, she said the manager opened the register and handed her the money but tried to keep the receipt. Domonique said the manager told her she needed the receipt to explain why the register would be short.

Domonique wasn’t having it and said she grabbed it and walked out.

She added that many people may not have peeped the situation or charge.

Domonique said she left them a Google review and would contact their operating partner on the receipt.

“They clearly were trying to cover it up,” Domonique said in her Google review.

Money scams

Sometimes, people see an opportunity to skim some money off the top and take it. A person can be motivated by a number of things, including being paid poorly or getting pressure from a manager.

After multiple transactions, the dollars and cents start to add up. Here are some scams to look out for:

Unauthorized charges, like the one Domonique dealt with.

Giving back slightly less change, like handing back a $5 bill instead of $6, or keeping the quarter owed.

Charging for a more expensive item or size but serving a standard. Like charging for top-shelf liquor and giving the cheap stuff or charging for a large soda and giving a medium.

Ringing up an item at a higher price than it costs.

As Domonique did, it’s best to be vigilant of your totals and verify against the receipt.

“It happens more than u know & at many places. It’s why we should look at all receipts anywhere we make purchases. Many companies get away with it cuz lots of ppl don’t even want or ask for a receipt,” a top comment read.

“Not me watching this video as I’m getting food from McDonald’s and they charged me for 5 extra ranch dip for an extra $1.45. Nope, not today!! I’m checking every time now,” a person shared.

“Someone took my credit card number when I went to wendys and ordered some stuff off Walmart on that day. I disputed it and I haven’t paid with a card at a fast food place since then,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Domonique for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Whataburger via email.

